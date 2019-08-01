Mike Gundy wanted to make it easy on media members following Oklahoma State football’s fall camp opening practice inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.
Before any questions were asked to the Cowboy head man, he answered the program’s biggest question less than a month away from the season opener at Oregon State.
“There’s not any news on quarterback, and if there is during the next week or so, I’ll certainly let you know,” Gundy said. “I know some of your bosses probably said you have to ask anyway, so I’m just helping you all out.
“There’s nothing that happened between last week and now. They’re all out there, and they’re doing good. It should be a while before we know what direction we’re going to go there, but as soon as we do we’ll let you know.”
During the 20 minutes of practice in which the media was allowed to watch at the start of the practice, Dru Brown was at the head of the line for the quarterbacks in stretching and running drills. But fans shouldn’t look much into that, as it’s commonplace that seniors take the lead in practice – unless there is a clear starter.
Right behind Brown in the order is his competition in redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders.
And according to associate head coach Kasey Dunn, both contenders for the starting spot have unique attributes to contribute to the Oklahoma State offense that hasn’t deviated much from its spread-style since winning the Big 12 Conference championship in 2011.
“Spencer’s crazy talented, and Dru does a great job of managing and leading, and putting the ball in the right spots,” Dunn said Monday. “It’s really a nice blend. I don’t know which one is going to be the guy. …
“We’ve got talented guys on offense, so it’s not like we have to have our quarterback make every play. So having said that, we don’t have to run our quarterback all the time just to create offense, so it gives a guy like Dru an opportunity to deal the rock and make the right decisions.”
The question of who the starting quarterback will be isn’t just one from media members to coaching staff.
Players on the team have become warn down by getting the question asked by people outside of the program – especially since they, too, have no idea who the starting quarterback is.
“It’s funny, every time I’m talking to somebody outside of football, I know that’s probably the first question they’re going to ask me,” redshirt sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard said. “I honestly don’t know though.
“Both of those guys are working hard. It’s going to be a good battle, and it’s good for them, honestly. It’s good for us, too, because they are pushing each other, and they’re pushing us at the same time.”
"(Sean Gleeson) wants guys to fight and compete for a position because it’s that competitiveness that should translate to playing in games."
Mike Gundy
Cowboy coach on QB battle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.