Cowboy connections create westward migration in recruiting

Oklahoma State signed nearly as many westward high school recruits in the 2020 class as it had in the previous three classes combined.
While the Cowboys signed a California quarterback for the second-straight year, there were two from Utah and two from Arizona who will be moving east to call Stillwater home.
“He’s a big-armed, raw athlete that his best years are ahead of him. He’s got size, he’s got strength,” Gundy said of signing quarterback Shane Illingworth. “I was out there to see him a few weeks ago and he’s actually thinned up a little bit.”
Illingworth – who will be one of a handful of early enrollees – is ranked in the top 200 overall by the 247Sports composite ranking, with a national rank of 156 in this recruiting class. He is considered the No. 5-ranked pro style quarterback and is the 17th-best recruit out of the large recruiting pool of California.
“Quarterback-wise, you go all over the country. You go everywhere and try to find whatever’s out there. That’s the one position where you can draw guys in from just about anywhere,” Gundy said. “… Their numbers, population’s big out there. They play year-round. The weather’s good and they’re in 7-on-7 year-round. There’s just a lot more people to choose from out there than there are in this part of the country.”
But it’s the Arizona signees that Oklahoma State used its connections to draw into Stillwater.
Wide receiver Matt Polk, ranked No. 91 among all receivers and No. 552 overall, hails from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. And it was his unique tie to Oklahoma State that helped the Cowboys connect with the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver.
Polk’s father, Raymond Polk, predates Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State. The elder Polk played with the Pokes in 1981-82, making this year’s signee a legacy in the recruiting class.
“He was here way before my time. I had to remind him of that.,” Gundy said. “What’s interesting is once we found out about the tie and starting communicating with him, (we discovered) he loves OSU – like most people who have been here.
“We’ve done a really good job of bringing alumni back over the last 10 or 12 years, so that’s starting to grow. But he was here five or six years before I was and certainly played a role in getting his son.”
That’s not the only Scottsdale native who will be relocating to Oklahoma.
Coming from a different high school within the same city, Cade Bennett is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman out of Notre Dame Prep. He is ranked No. 812 overall and is considered the 52nd-ranked offensive guard in the class.
But it wasn’t a connection to his cross-town soon-to-be teammate that will bring Bennett to Stillwater.
First-year offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has something very much in common with Bennett – they both are graduates of Notre Dame Prep.
“Charlie Dickey graduated from out there. He’s from that school out there, and so he had a lot of ties in that area, and then obviously, you had the tie with Polk. So that’s how it got started,” Gundy said.
That’s the unique aspect of recruiting now for college coaches.
Recruits are no longer basing their college destination solely on the college, or its community, to determine where they want to spend the next four to five years.
“The one side in recruiting that has changed considerably the last four, five, six years is about 75% of the young men go to a school based on their position coach now,” Gundy said. “Years ago, we used to recruit geographically. Now with technology, it’s easier to recruit position-wise. So the position coaches do a good job of building relationships with the players.”
The other signees from west of the Rocky Mountains are linebacker Mason Cobb of Provo, Utah, and safety Nick Sessions of Salt Lake City, Utah. Neither is ranked in the top 1,000 nationally, with Cobb being ranked No. 54 at his position and Session at 142 among safeties.
Cobb was a bit of a late coup for the Cowboys. He had multiple offers from programs out west – including Arizona, Utah State, Colorado State, Nevada and UNLV – as well as an offer from Louisville.
After an official visit to Stillwater over the past weekend, Cobb committed to the Cowboys.
“We’re hoping that his nature and demeanor – he’s a little bit of a throwback – with his toughness and his willingness to strike people, I think he’s very committed to himself and to the organization that he’ll be involved in,” Gundy said. “So we’re really excited about him being a part (of the program).”
