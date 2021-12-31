Cowboy defense aware of Notre Dame tight end

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Tight ends have been a thorn in the side of the Oklahoma State defense this season.
When facing some of the better tight ends in the Big 12 Conference, the Cowboys found themselves a little more vulnerable in the middle of the defense – despite having the experience they did at linebacker.
In the Big 12 title game against Baylor, Ben Sims had four catches for 34 yards and a score against the OSU defense. The week prior, Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner and H-back Jeremiah Hall – which plays a similar position as a tight end – combined for seven catches, 137 yards and a score.
In Oklahoma State’s lone regular season loss at Iowa State, first-team All-Big 12 tight end Charlie Kolar hauled in six receptions for 69 yards.
And according to Oklahoma State freshman defensive end Collin Oliver, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is comparable to Kolar.
“I want to draw a comparison to Charlie Kolar, honestly, the tight end for Iowa State. I don't like to compare dudes. But honestly, if I could compare one, it would be him,” Oliver said.
It may be a fair assessment when looking at his impact on the Irish offense.
Mayer is the leading receiver for the Fighting Irish with 64 catches – 20 more receptions than any other target – with 768 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games played.
“He's been a major focus (in preparations). I mean, our players had better know where No. 87 (Mayer’s jersey number) is on the field,” defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements said. “Notre Dame is going to do a good job of moving him around and getting him involved. I mean, he's had 100-plus targets on the season. So we know, when they need to make a play, the quarterback is probably going to be looking in that direction and we need to be looking towards him.”
But it is not just his role in the passing game that will present a tall task for the Oklahoma State defense.
According to the defenders asked about the capabilities of Mayer, each of them also talked about his role in the run game.
“He’s really good in the pass game. He's also really good in the run game. He's a great blocker,” veteran safety Kolby Harvell-Peel said.
Some of the adjustments Oklahoma State made to try to contain the likes of Kolar and other talented tight ends in the league was to throw a double-team at the versatile position.
It’s something Notre Dame has already identified on game film and is prepared to see – and looking to potentially exploit.
“I think going into the game, I think my mindset never changes, even if I know they are going to double-team me. I'm always still going to try to get open,” Mayer said. “I think Jack (Coan, Notre Dame’s starting quarterback) is still kind of always trying to find me with the ball. But if they are going to double-team me, that's one less person that's going to be on somebody else.
“So if it opens some other people up, then that's perfect. … If they want to double me, that's fine. I will still try to get open, I will still try to get the ball, but it will open some other people up too.”
