SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Joe Bob Clements was tabbed to be the voice of the Oklahoma State defense during Tuesday’s first coordinator media availability for the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, and it may be for good reason.
When defensive players took to the microphone, Brock Martin made a statement that may have shed some light on who will be calling plays for the bowl game in the absence of departed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
“Coach (Joe Bob) Clements has kind of stepped into the play-calling role and he just kind of lets the position coaches coach his players,” Martin said. “… He knows all the other positions, too, but he is going to leave it to the guys that that's their specific job. He's not going to overreach his responsibilities and try to do something that he doesn't need to.”
A day earlier, Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said he hadn’t zeroed in on the defensive play caller – and even mentioned it could be a pair of position coaches combining to make the calls.
And according to other defensive players, all of the position coaches have been instrumental in preparing for the bowl without a defensive coordinator on staff.
“I mean, it's been like how Brock said. It's been (Clements) kind of leading, but other guys have put their input in and we've just been going that way,” cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse said.
Martin – who made waves when he tweeted about giving Knowles a “blank check” prior to the departure to Ohio State – went to bat for his position coach as the potential successor to Knowles.
“He could easily do it. I'm not going to come out and say that Gundy should hire him. I mean, ultimately, that's a (athletic director Chad) Weiberg and Gundy decision at the end of the day,” Martin said. “I got some flack for the blank check thing with Knowles. Gundy hasn't let that one go yet.
“I think he (Clements) very well could (do the job). I think he would do a hell of a job. I think he's been offered DC jobs before. He loves it here, loves Stillwater. His kids grew up here. He's stayed the path here. I think he's more than earned it.”
Clements has been with Oklahoma State for nine years since leaving his alma mater – Kansas State – and has churned out NFL talent along the defensive line.
And while he has had many offers to become a defensive coordinator for the first time in his career, he said Tuesday that a lot of things factor into potentially taking that next step, whether it be at Oklahoma State or elsewhere.
“With me and my family, we've always based any decision I make professionally, one, is our family first; what's going to be best for my wife and my kids,” Clements said. “And then, secondly, it's what's best for me in the profession. Is it a good place? Am I working around a lot of good people? And thus far in my career, it's been really good. So I have no anxiety over what may happen in the future.”
Clements' elder son, Chance, is a senior linebacker for the Stillwater High football team who recently committed to walking on at Oklahoma State – continuing a long list of recent Pioneers to join the Cowboy program as walk-ons.
Clements also has a daughter who plays volleyball at Emporia (Kansas) State, a younger daughter who plays volleyball for the Stillwater High squad and a younger son.
As for the game at hand, whoever is calling the plays for the Oklahoma State defense come Saturday, it appears the defensive players are supportive.
“Joe Bob and all them are doing good jobs,” senior linebacker Devin Harper said. “They’re coming up with great schemes and great play calling.
“I think they’ll do a great job at it, we’ve just got to execute what they call, and from there it should be good.”
The change in play caller for Oklahoma State’s defense will obviously be a wrinkle that Notre Dame will not be prepared for.
However, Tommy Rees – Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator – doesn’t think it will be all that different from what the Fighting Irish have seen from Oklahoma State while dissecting 13 games of film.
“I was in a similar situation a couple of years ago. You have an opportunity to call it after being a position coach. You are not going to deviate too much from who you are for the players, right?” Rees said. “You don't want to start putting too much different in there, because you want your players to still be able to go out and execute at a high level.
“So when we look at it, we want to make sure that we are preparing for what they have shown and their tendencies. If something pops up in game, I feel like one of our strengths is being able to adjust the second half and figure out what teams are trying to do to us and adjust to that.”
