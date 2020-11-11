Cowboy football offers scholarship to younger Presley

It has been a good week for the Presley family of Bixby.
Last Thursday, Braylin Presley – a junior for the Bixby High football team – made national waves with his performance against Booker T. Washington on ESPN. On Saturday, older brother Brennan, a true freshman at Oklahoma State, scored his first career college touchdown.
And on Wednesday, the program in which older brother has impressed in a few short months, reached out to the younger Presley with a scholarship offer.
“Blessed beyond measure to say I have received an offer from the Oklahoma State University!!” Braylin tweeted, with an image of Boone Pickens Stadium and OSU star running back Chuba Hubbard.
Braylin is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, which lists him as the 59th-ranked athlete position in the 2022 class.
His performance against Booker T. Washington went viral on social media, especially considering he had not received any real scholarship offers prior to the national exposure. The younger Presley amassed 411 total yards with five touchdowns in a 70-21 blowout victory.
Listed at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, Braylin’s list of offers has grown since to include Kansas, Memphis and Western Kentucky, with Oklahoma State being the first in-state football program to offer the Bixby product.
Following Saturday’s 20-18 nailbiter for Oklahoma State, in which Brennan scored OSU’s first touchdown in the third quarter against Kansas State with a jet sweep from nine yards out, Cowboy offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn praised the approach of the older Presley for the reason OSU was giving him playing time just two months into his college career.
“He’s pretty good with the ball in his hands,” Dunn said of Brennan. “We wanted to start building a little bit of an opportunity for him to get out there and play, and he’s done a great job at practice, he’s just buried behind two senior starters who have been here for a long time that are really good football players.”
The success of the older brother in a few short months in Stillwater – coupled with the explosive performance against BTW – may have led the Cowboy program to finally offer the Bixby standout.
The OSU coaching staff knows all too well of the capabilities of both Presley brothers in their high school exploits as they have been a part of back-to-back Class 6A-II state title games in which the Spartans beat Stillwater High with Mike Gundy’s middle son, Gunnar, under center.
In last year’s championship game, Brennan had a 98-yard kickoff return that gave Bixby a 33-23 lead in the fourth quarter – after having hauled in 19-yard touchdown catch in the first half – and Braylin, then a sophomore, scored on a 12-yard reception with 1:06 left to give the Spartans a 40-36 victory.
Stillwater and Braylin’s Bixby team appear to be destined to meet again in the championship game with Bixby and SHS ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the class heading into the start of playoffs this week. Both teams have a first-round bye and must navigate three weeks of games – and COVID-19 – in order for a rematch.
Oklahoma State has had a history of family connections joining the football program.
In fact, there are a trio of brothers on the team right now – twins Tylan and Tracin Wallace, defensive backups Devin and Thomas Harper and offensive linemen Chandler and Hunter Anthony.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kody Walterscheid is the younger brother of former Cowboy D-lineman Cole Walterscheid. Defensive star Amen Ogbongbemiga is the cousin of former Cowboy star defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.
