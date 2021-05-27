Alan Bratton gets a lot of unsolicited calls from young, aspiring golfers.
It’s just what comes with being the head coach of one of the top college golf programs in the country.
But sometimes, those calls looking to gauge interest can result in a diamond in the rough.
That’s what it’s shaping up to look like in freshman Bo Jin.
The San Diego native, who was born in China, initiated the contact with the Oklahoma State men’s golf program. And now, he’s one of the top golfers on the team, leading the Cowboys on the scoreboard in their runaway regional win at Karsten Creek – a few weeks after achieving the same results in OSU’s 11th Big 12 Conference championship.
In his first two postseason tournaments – the conference championship and the Stillwater Regional – he has finished second in both.
His play of late has landed him in the top 20 of GolfStat’s player rankings for NCAA Division I golfers – sitting at No. 19 heading into this weekend’s NCAA national championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is one of only two freshmen ranked in the top 25 – the other being North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik, who is ranked seventh.
But rising to the moment of championship-caliber courses is nothing knew for Jin, in the eyes of his college coaches.
That was something that stuck out to Bratton when interest was growing in recruiting Jin to Stillwater.
“He played really good on hard golf courses,” Bratton said. “He wasn’t the most consistent, but he played very good on hard courses.
“And now I understand why when I see what a good competitor he is. He’s so good at putting the past behind him and being patient. He’s got a lot of skills. He’s continued to add to that, and he’s got a lot of room to grow.”
That was on display at the national level while on the Junior Tour.
Jin was runner-up at both the 2018 Junior PLAYERS Championship and the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.
“I played four years of Junior Golf in Asia, and in the United States,” Jin said. “So Coach (Donnie) Darr was watching me before I reached out … and then I just got recruited.”
Perhaps it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, though, considering Jin comes from a golfing family.
His older brother, Cheng, won the 2015 Asia-Pacific Amateur and played on the USC golf team – which is when his family moved from China to the United States. His sister, Jiarui – who signed with the USC women’s golf program – earned co-medalist honors in the stroke-play portion of the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur at 16 years old.
While his siblings stuck with the sun and surf of California to hone their games, he wanted to blaze a different path.
When doing his research of the top golf programs, Oklahoma State – which won the 2018 NCAA championship and was semifinalists in the 2019 national tournament – drew his attention.
“He didn’t want to stay in California to go to school there, and he did his homework and knew we had a good program,” Bratton said. “He reached out to us, and so you start looking into what he’s about and getting to know him and his family.”
Doing the work to reach out to one of the best college golf programs in the country, and believing in himself that he was good enough to play for them, appears to have manifested in an attribute his coaches didn’t know about during the recruiting process.
After having Jin on campus for a year, Bratton sees something in him that no every golfer – even ones playing for a program such as Oklahoma State – has within themselves.
“The way he competes, if you could put that into every player you have, that would be amazing – I’d love to do that,” Bratton said. “Those are the things that you can’t really see. I probably didn’t know that. You’d love to find that out about every kid, but he certainly has that quality, and it rubs off on other people.”
There was another golf program not far from where Jin spent his high school days that he could have shown interest in with Stanford.
But according to Jin, the difference was clear.
“I didn’t really look that much at Stanford. I just think Oklahoma State has a way better program with way better coaching in Coach Bratton and Coach Darr,” Jin said. “I just really liked Stillwater as a town and Oklahoma State as a golf school and liked the facilities here.”
