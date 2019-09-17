After Oklahoma State’s defense gave up the most points in a quarter this season Saturday against Tulsa, things were looking dire – especially with the offense sputtering and the Cowboys trailing by a point.
But Cowboy coach Mike Gundy credited second-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and his defensive staff, with making the proper adjustments in the second half to actually shutout the Golden Hurricane in the final two quarters.
“That was a really, really good job by our defensive coaches making an adjustment at halftime,” Gundy said. “Then our players taking the information from the locker room to the field to shut them down.”
It wasn’t all scheme, though, that was causing chaos for the Cowboys in the second quarter where they gave up 21 points.
Some of it had to do with the temperature – which reached well over 100 degrees on the field – coupled with a shortage of bodies on the defensive line with defensive tackles Sione Asi and Brendon Evers not suiting up for the game due to injury. So once Tulsa’s offense was able to get momentum in drives, it became more difficult on the shorthanded defensive front for Oklahoma State.
“We were very thin at that position, and they took on a lot of plays,” Knowles said.
Gundy did take credit for one of the most important moments in the late stage of the game, though.
With Tulsa facing a fourth-and-5 from the Oklahoma State 6-yard line, Gundy called for a blitz after using a timeout with the Golden Hurricane electing to go for it down 33-21 with 9:55 remaining in the game.
Sophomore safety Kolby Harvell-Peel came off the edge and drove Zach Smith to the turf for a sack, and the Golden Hurricane would never reach the red zone the rest of the game.
“We had a great disguise on that play between Malcolm (Rodriguez) and Peel, and slipped him in there and they didn’t see him,” Knowles said. “(Gundy) wanted to blitz them. It was his call.”
Kickoff set for Kansas State
A lot of grumbling came from the Cowboy fan base with Monday’s announcement of the game time for Oklahoma State’s home Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
While the game will be held under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff, it will not be televised – instead relegated to the ESPN+ streaming service.
Many OSU fans were not enthusiastic about the broadcast of the McNeese game on the service, and have begun expressing similar sentiments of a conference game not being televised.
In order to watch the game on TV, computer or a mobile device, a subscription of $4.99 a month must be paid for the ESPN+ service.
Barron enters transfer portal
One of the final figures recruited by former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer announced his intent to transfer.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Blake Barron made it known via Twitter on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal.
“This has been the hardest decision I’ve had to make in my life,” Barron tweeted. “In my best interest, I will be entering the transfer portal and leaving Oklahoma State University.
“With that being said, I am forever grateful for the life changing opportunity that the OSU football program has provided for me. I’ve learned so much about life and myself because of this place/program.”
Barron was a three-star prospect – according to 247Sports – out of Rockwall, Texas, who had received offers from Houston and North Texas.
The 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker redshirted last season after tearing both his ACL and MCL during fall camp, and had re-injured his knee this past spring.
Rudolph to make first career start
Oklahoma State has its first starting NFL quarterback since Brandon Weeden last made four starts in 2015.
With a season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that ex-Cowboy quarterback Mason Rudolph will take over as the starting quarterback.
Rudolph came on in relief of Roethlisberger in Sunday’s home game against Seattle. He nearly delivered the Steelers their first win of the season, falling 28-26.
The former Oklahoma State quarterback completed 12 of 19 pass attempts with two touchdowns and an interception – which went through the hands and off the helmet of Pittsburgh wide receiver Donte Moncrief on his one target of the game.
“I didn’t see any clips, but I did talk to him and I know that he was excited,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “From what I understand, he played pretty well in the circumstances. Now it’s his job with Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow being injured. I just know he’s excited and I would expect that he’s going to be very prepared to play as well as he can.”
