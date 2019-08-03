Cowboy notebook: Hubbard happy to hear of Glass' Heisman hopes

Before even signing with Oklahoma State, Deondrick Glass made waves among Cowboy fans.
The four-star running back from Katy, Texas, who is largely considered the gem of the 2019 recruiting class, declared in his commitment announcement in mid-January at the Blue-Gray All-American Game that he wanted to “win the Heisman as a true freshman.”
It was a bold take, especially considering he will have some work to do just to get carries at Oklahoma State with returning starting running back Chuba Hubbard showing out when Justice Hill went down with an injury late last season.
But the incumbent actually liked hearing his future teammate have such lofty aspirations.
“Honestly, I like him for that, because when I was in his position I had the same mindset – I wanted to be the best,” Hubbard said as the Cowboys opened fall camp Thursday. “Justice was here, and I knew how great he did his first year, and I wanted to break all the records when I came in. So good on him.
“I hope he does win the Heisman. I hope we both do!”
Not only did Hubbard see a little bit of himself in the remarks of the now college freshman, but he also sees it as a positive for a player who will be on a team in a Power 5 conference.
“You’ve got to be confident in yourself,” Hubbard said. “That was something when I came here, I was confident, but when I got here I began to lack that, and that deteriorates your game and gets to you mentally.
“So if you are confident in what you do, it’ll help you tremendously. So that’s good to see.”
McEndoo ‘expecting big things’ for Jarwin in Big D
Oklahoma State hasn’t gone out of its way to use scholarships for one of it’s most versatile positions on the offense, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been talent at the Cowboy Back position – a hybrid between fullback and tight end.
Need look no further than former Oklahoma State walk-on Blake Jarwin.
The Tuttle native is now with the Dallas Cowboys and had a bit of a breakout season in 2018 with 27 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns for the NFL Cowboys.
“It’s awesome. It’s fun to watch,” Cowboy Back coach Jason McEndoo said. “I’m not surprised. That guy has had great work ethic.”
His trajectory in Dallas is now up in the air with the return of formerly retired tight end Jason Witten – who returned to the Cowboys after one year of doing color analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts.
But his college position coach sees Jarwin using the new challenge as motivation as he tries to truly get his professional career going.
“I was a little taken back by Witten returning, but I texted (Jarwin) and his response was, ‘Hey, I get to learn from the best,’” McEndoo said. “So he was super upbeat, super positive. I think it’ll be great for him, and I expect big things out of him this year.”
And so far, that may be the case.
According to a story Cowboys Wire – a USA Today website dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys – Jarwin was “visibly quicker than the returning future Hall of Fame TE Jason Witten” when declaring the former Oklahoma State Cowboy Back one of the winners following the first week of training camp. The story also stated, “If the Cowboys threw down a challenge to Jarwin to get better by bringing in Witten, he’s answered the bell.”
