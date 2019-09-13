Cowboy offense will clash with Tulsa's strength

This week’s matchup for Oklahoma State may present the best defense the Cowboy offense will play in the nonconference slate.
Tulsa, which hosts OSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the first matchup between the in-state foes in H.A. Chapman Stadium since 2011, is averaging 22 points allowed through the first two weeks – which includes holding No. 18 Michigan State to 28 points in the opener in East Lansing, Michigan, a week before the Spartans scored 51 points against Western Michigan.
But the Golden Hurricane also understand this is a different beast coming into town for national televised game on ESPN2.
“I think our defense is excited about stepping on the field and getting better,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “They know they're going to be challenged in a different way this week. They're looking forward to the opportunity to kind of continue to measure ourselves and where we're at each and every week.”
Cowboy coach Mike Gundy has been impressive what he’s seen from Tulsa’s defense.
"I like 90 (Jaxon Player), I think he is a really good player. I like 15 (Trevis Gipson), I think he is a really good player, too,” Gundy said. “In the secondary, they know where they are at. They are playing quite a bit of man for that structure of defense. They must feel good about their ability to do different things. I just like how they play, I think they are a good defense and they are playing well.”
The most noticeable impact of its defense is along the line – which is where Player and Gipson play.
Tulsa’s defense ranks 42nd in rushing yards per game – allowing an average of 111.5 – and held No. 18 Michigan State to just 108 yards rushing in the season opener. The front line of its defense has recorded an average of seven tackles for a loss through the first two weeks – which is good enough for 53rd in the FB.
"They're pretty good. They come off the ball really well and we're just getting ready to stop that,” Cowboy offensive lineman Marcus Keyes said. “We're just trying to get better and focus on us."
But obviously it’s not just Oklahoma State’s run game the Tulsa defense will have to slow down.
The Golden Hurricane are very much aware of the presence of Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace, who is ranked fifth in the FBS in receiving yards with 272 and tied for the most receiving touchdowns with five.
“He's an electric type receiver and he's done it in a couple different ways this season,” Montgomery said. “His first touchdown the other night, they're just throwing a little out to him and he gets back outside, makes one guy miss and then he outruns three or four others down the sidelines.
“So had a lot of (yards after the catch) to that play, but he's also stretched the field. He ran a little sit-down route through the field, broke one tackle, gone again. So, he can be electric when they get the ball in his hands, we know that. We have got some battle tested corners too. I think it's going to be a great matchup and I'm looking forward to seeing our guys go against him.”
Getting pressure on the quarterback has been a struggle for Tulsa, though.
The Golden Hurricane have just two sacks on the season, which could prove difficult again this week with Oklahoma State’s offensive line – coupled with the elusiveness of redshirts freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders – have only allowed two sacks this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.