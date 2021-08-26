Cowboy offensive line expecting to be better, deeper after last year's turmoil

Offensive line play was supposed to be a strength for Oklahoma State in 2020, but a month before the season opener the group was suddenly thrown topsy-turvy.
With two linemen expected to be in the two-deep – including a certain starter – expelled from the team due to the violation of team rules, the OSU offensive line had to shift gears with little time to prepare.
But it got even worse than that when the right side of the line – redshirt freshman Cole Birminingham and redshirt sophomore Hunter Anthony – went down with season-ending injuries in the first game of the season.
And so the constant shuffling began for offensive line coach Charlie Dickey.
Suddenly redshirt freshman walk-on Jake Springfield was thrust into the starting job at left tackle with Teven Jenkins being moved to fill the gap left by Hunter’s injury at right tackle.
But five games into the season, even Springfield fell to the injury bug – though not as serious, as he only missed the Kansas State game.
In his absence, grad transfer Josh Sills – who started the first five games at left guard – was moved out to left tackle for one game before moving back to his original position.
“I feel good about the depth this year,” Springfield said. “Everyone got a lot of experience to play. So everyone kind of knows what it’s like. So I think if we need that next man up, we can definitely be one of those teams to be able to do it and be successful.”
However, Sills didn’t stay at left tackle for more than one more game.
Following the Bedlam loss, Jenkins – who was being regarded as a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft – elected to shut it down after dealing with nagging injuries, as well. That injury followed him to the NFL, as he slid into the second round to the Chicago Bears and had to undergo back surgery in mid-August after missing all of training camp.
With Jenkins done for the season, Sills was moved to right tackle, where he started the remaining four games.
When Sills wasn’t at left guard, it was redshirt freshman Preston Wilson getting the start along the line.
“I watched so many guys get hurt and just become mentors and leaders without even touching the field and doing nothing,” OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders said.
But breaking down the players moving in and out of starting spots on the offensive line last year reveals that Oklahoma State now has more experienced depth in the trenches than they had heading into the 2020 campaign.
That also doesn’t include the carousel of backups who got minutes if a starter went down with a single-game injury, or just for a breather in the fast-paced Pokes offense.
“There was a lot of guys last year – and I forget who said it, it might have been Coach Gundy or Coach Dickey – but a lot of those younger guys last year played, maybe they should have or they shouldn’t have,” Sills said. “But with them having that experience that helps us a lot. We return, I think, it’s three starters. And that’s not including, you know, Preston (Wilson) played a bunch last year, Tyrese (Williams) played a bunch, Hunter Anthony, Cole Birmingham, all of the guys played a bunch (the previous year).”
Oklahoma State’s offensive line also got a boost from outside of the program.
While they had the typical handful of high school talent sign, the Cowboys also got a few players with some college experience.
Danny Godlevske, a transfer from Miami (Ohio) after three years as a third-team selection in the MAC, is slotted to start at center for OSU.
And junior college transfer Caleb Etienne, a 6-7, 350-pound tackle from New Orleans who was considered the No. 2-ranked juco tackle by 247Sports, has been battling with redshirt sophomore Taylor Miterko for the starting role at left tackle.
As of this week when OSU released its depth chart for the opener, the starting role was still up for grabs.
“Taylor had an outstanding spring, grew a lot. Not only maturity, but also the football wise – he spent his time up here with Coach Dickey, spent his time with coach (Rob) Glass in the weight room, and even more so this summer,” Sills said during fall camp.
“But I’m excited to watch Caleb – he’s as big as a house, literally. He’s got good feet, he’s got super powerful punch. He’s got a heck of a work ethic. And he’s a sponge.”
