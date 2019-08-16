Philip Redwine-Bryant was with his mom when he heard some of the best news of his life.
It was during the Football 101 Camp for Women where Redwine-Bryant’s mother, Trinity, was a member of a forum. During a break, the mother and son were walking through the hallways of the coaches offices when Rod Johnson saw him.
“Hey Philip, I want you to come in here and sign these forms real quick,” said Johnson, Oklahoma State’s assistant director of football operations.
Redwine-Bryant complied and went into the office where Johnson informed the redshirt senior special teams captain of the real news.
“Hey, I just wanted you to know also that you will be taken care of this whole year financially,” Johnson said.
Redwine-Bryant rejoiced, but no one was happier than Trinity.
“I said, ‘So, what you’re saying is I’m on scholarship?’ He said, ‘Yes sir.' You would have thought my mom got the scholarship, because she was in there saying, ‘My baby did it, I can't believe it,’” Redwine-Bryant said. “So it was a good deal and nice for my mom to be a part of it, as well. I really do appreciate them for doing that.”
Before Johnson had approached them, the two had actually been talking about that very subject with Redwine-Bryant hoping to make the wall of walk-ons turned scholarship athletes. Little did he know what was around the corner.
“It is such a big deal,” Redwine-Bryant said. “Honestly, I was coming in freshman year as a walk-on thinking if I could just get to where these guys are at, that would be awesome. It is always a high deal for walk-ons to earn scholarships. So, when I got that deal I was thinking, ‘Dude, financially I’m fine. I can just chill.’ It means a lot, because the coaches respect me just as much as I respect them. So it is huge for me, because it is an awesome feeling.”
For Redwine-Bryant, it was a culmination of years of going into practice day after day, diligently following orders with a smile on his face, no matter how much playing time he did or didn’t get.
“I think you kind of think of it as proving yourself every day,” Redwine-Bryant said. “I don’t think of it as pressure, but more of wanting to be better each and every day. That has been my mindset and to also do it with a smile on my face. There is no reason to be negative over anything. I mean, sure I changed positions, but that is just a position they think I can excel at and move forward in, so I told myself I would take it and work my butt off for it. That is what I did every day and here I am now.”
A native of Harker Heights, Texas, Redwine-Bryant attended Academy High School in the nearby Temple suburb of Little River. Playing for the Bumblebees, he was an all-around athlete. His senior year of football, Redwine-Bryant had 44 catches for 836 yards and six touchdowns, which earned him a first-team all-district nod.
Off the gridiron, he was voted the basketball team’s best defensive player and was a four-year member of the baseball team. He also was a track and field star, qualifying for regionals in the 1,600-meter relay and shot put, along with being an area finalist in the discus.
So, with his jack-of-all-trades background, the OSU coaching staff knew Redwine-Bryant would perform wherever he was placed when he walked on in Stillwater.
Initially a wide receiver, Redwine-Bryant redshirted his freshman season in 2015, and with his frame back then, the Cowboys looked to start trying him out at different positions.
“It is a big change going from wide receiver to linebacker, so going through the process of being a wide receiver, I was a big, heavy cat if you will,” Redwine-Bryant said. “They said, ‘You know, if you can stay this way and stay there, then that’s cool. If not, we’re going to have to move you to tight end.’ Then I started gaining weight because I started lifting. The coaches helped me along the way the whole time. They were always in my corner and saying, ‘Hey man, as long as you stay positive and keep grinding, there is no reason why you can’t do this.’ I think with that mindset being out in me, I took it by storm and just kept going.”
Redwine-Bryant, who stands at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds now, has made an impact on special teams in recent years, leading the team in tackles from that position group last season. Coming into this year, he is hoping to make an impact on defense as a member of the linebacker corps.
“I am super excited. Honestly, my job is just to play,” Redwine-Bryant said. “Players play and coaches coach. I am going to do everything I can to put myself in a better position to make a play on defense or even if I have to stay on special teams, I will do it for my team.”
With it being his final season, Redwine-Bryant is playing with a high amount of confidence, knowing every game is a gift. He attributes some of his confidence to girlfriend Samantha Show, the former Cowgirl pitcher. Show had known Redwine-Bryant earned the scholarship before he even told her as he said she had been praying for it every day.
“I try to be a supportive boyfriend,” Redwine-Bryant said. “I think with all the success this year, it has pushed my confidence up, too. She has a little confidence to her, so I think that has really pushed me to excel at what I do and given me some confidence, as well. I think that is why this year will be a little interesting.
“She was always in my corner pushing for a scholarship and praying for me and I thought, ‘You know what, that is a real girlfriend right there.’”
