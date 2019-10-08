Cowboy tailback Jeter enters transfer portal

Oklahoma State’s running back depth is thinning out.
Cowboy football coach Mike Gundy confirmed a report Tuesday that redshirt freshman tailback Jahmyl Jeter has elected to enter the transfer portal.
“Yeah, he did (enter),” Gundy said. “He’s still practicing, but he’s in the portal.”
Jeter has seen some game action this year, with the most coming in the blowout of FCS opponent McNeese. In that contest, he got 11 carries for 34 yards. He also played some against Texas and Kansas State, but didn’t record any stats.
Last season, Jeter got an opportunity to play in the Liberty Bowl game, though he didn’t record any stats. Once Justice Hill elected to forego the bowl game, Jeter was given a chance to work some in bowl preparations without losing his redshirt.
The San Antonio, Texas, native battled an ankle injury throughout fall camp. He was originally expected to contend for the backup role behind Chuba Hubbard, but found it difficult to break through once finally healthy.
Still in the running back room behind Hubbard is redshirt junior LD Brown, junior college transfer Dezmon Jackson and freshman Deondrick Glass – who is expected to redshirt.
“It’s like the NFL, if you don’t like it then just ask to be traded,” Gundy said. “… But he wants to get in the portal and see who wants to re-recruit him.”
What can Brown do for you?
After receiving some criticism from his head coach early in the season, backup running back Brown has taken those words to heart.
The complaint early in the season was Brown was spending too much time dancing behind the offensive line instead of just hitting the hole and getting going downfield. And the numbers certainly supported that.
In the first four games for the Cowboys, Brown had 17 carries for 36 yards – an average of 2.1 yards per carry.
However, the past two weeks, the Dallas native has hit the hole quicker and his numbers have spiked. Against Kansas State and Texas Tech, he rushed the ball seven times and racked up 42 yards for an average of 6 yards per attempt.
“I think he was in nine plays (against Tech), and he needs to be in on about 20,” Gundy said. “We said this, ‘You’ve got to run, you’ve got to quit chopping your feet.’ We asked him to do that, and that’s what he did. So he needs to be in the game more.”
The importance of this development could be a sigh of relief for Hubbard.
While the nation’s leading rusher has been effective running the ball with an average of 6.8 yards per rush, he is the only FBS tailback who has already eclipsed 150 rushing attempts with 162 on the season. He’s averaging 27 carries a game, but that number leaps up to 32 a game through OSU’s three Big 12 Conference games.
“We all know this, I just don’t think Chuba can do it 32 times a game,” Gundy said. “It is hard to take him out – I think all you all would agree that it’s difficult to take him out of the game. But we’ve got to do it, and LD is doing what we’ve asked him to do, so when a young man does that, you’ve got to give him a chance. And we’ll do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.