Cowboy wrestling getting back healthy heading into season

Oklahoma State wrestling has been dealt with its overwhelming share of injuries the past few seasons, but the hope is things are looking up heading into the new season set to begin Nov. 13 at Stanford.
A pair of Pokes – Wyatt Sheets and Dustin Plott – actually wrestled through their injuries at the NCAA national tournament back in the spring, with Sheets overcoming a knee injury he was due to get surgery on after the season but went on to earn All-American status as a late replacement at 157 pounds.
According to Cowboy coach John Smith during Wednesday’s preseason media availability, the duo are looking good in the wrestling room since taking care of their injuries during the offseason.
“I think they’re excited. I think they’re glad to be healthy,” Travis Wittlake said. “… They’re enthusiastic about the season and ready to be able to wrestle with two legs again.”
Sheets wrestled the bulk of the 2021 season with a knee injury that actually kept him out the first month of the season.
And according to Wittlake, who is his roommate, Sheets was constantly dealing with the injury on the mat.
“He had that leg brace on and everything … and he made comments to me that his knee would still slip inside the brace,” Wittlake said. “Just to see him healthy again and confident in basically his whole style is good to see.”
The conversation between roommates has now grown to what, “How good could Sheets be wrestling with two good legs?”
“He’s confident. He’s ready,” Wittlake said. “He’s going to place. He’s going to be up there on the podium. He’s going to be high, he should have a great season.”
After having undergone surgery to fit the issue with his knee, Smith now wants to see Sheets taking a different approach on the mat.
“He’s gonna need to stay focussed on not giving up his legs as much – protect his body a little bit more,” Smith said. “He’s kind of kamikaze when it comes to letting guys in on the legs and doing the splits and turning the knees down – doing some things that you need to be a little careful with this season.”
There is one new injury that may play a part in the depth of the roster.
Redshirt junior All-American Anthony Montalvo, who battled through an injury last season, sustained a knee injury this offseason, as well.
However, according to Wittlake, Montalvo is working through the injury and is still on mat despite no guarantees he will start considering he is listed at 184 pounds – which is locked down by returning, two-time All-American Dakota Geer.
“That guy’s tough,” Geer said. “He’s probably one of the most mentally tough guys I know. He hurt that knee and they gave him an option to get surgery on it, and he just strapped a brace on it and he’s been rolling since.”
One little known injury between seasons was with sophomore 197-pounder A.J. Ferrari, who was spotted with a boot on his right foot within the past two months.
However, Smith said Ferrari is back on the mat and back to high level of competition he showcased on his way to winning a national championship as a true freshman.
“I think AJ has come back off of his knee injury and he’s been in the room, he’s been working out and he’s been lifting,” Smith said. “He’s been going through our workouts, so it’s been nice to see him come along improved from where he was about three months ago. He’s going to need everything he’s got.”
