The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team has returned to the hardwood after COVID-19 shut down activities for a week.
The Cowboys are back in action just in time for another tough home test. No. 2-ranked Baylor comes into town for a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
It will be the Cowboys’ first game since they beat No. 6 Kansas, 75-70, at home Jan. 12. It was their second-straight Big 12 Conference win, but the Bears bring another challenge Saturday, especially with the Cowboys (9-3 overall, 3-3 Big 12) missing a week of practice.
“There’s no doubt, this is going to pose a great challenge and probably one that’s more complicated by us not having the opportunity to really practice for awhile,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “Our guys will be ready. I think we’ll be ready to compete. How well we’ll play is anyone’s guess, but I feel good that our guys will be excited to play against what is certainly one of the premier teams in the all of college basketball.”
Baylor (13-0, 6-0) also beat Kansas, ranked No. 9 on Monday, in its last game. The Bears’ last two games were their closest of the season, and they won both by eight points.
The Bears have won nine of the last 10 against OSU, but both games a year ago were decided in the final minutes. OSU has kept many of the games close, but Baylor has won many of the recent contests under coach Scott Drew.
“I don’t know how much more difficult it can become,” Boynton said. “I watched them play (Monday) night and they were lights out. They’re really good. There’s no way around that. I think I’m going to start trying to find a way to pick us to win the league, because I’ve picked the best team to win the league the last four years and I’ve been right.
“Until they start allowing us to vote for our own team I think I’m going to not vote anymore, because it seems like that team just gets better as the year goes along and tries to prove me right. Scott Drew’s done an unbelievable job and they’ve got a tremendous team and got a punch of guys who have had success.”
Returning from being shut down will be an additional challenge for OSU. It isn’t something Boynton likes, but he also understands it’s the situation this year as the global pandemic has affected nearly everyone.
“I’ve talked to other coaches around the country who have experienced this and there’s been a mix of responses from it,” Boynton said. “You just hope that the kids are excited to play, understanding, because we’ve talked about there’s going to be disruptions. How do you handle it, how do you keep yourself mentally engaged in what we’re trying to do on the court, but also taking care of your body, continuing to keep your conditioning up some how, someway?
“They are allowed to come into the gym individually. We’ve got a treadmill in there, we’ve got some dumbbells in there, we’ve got a plan. We try to get on Zoom to talk them through some things. There’s a lot of challenges, but we’re dealing with the same thing all 330 other teams in the country are dealing with. We’re not going to complain. We’ll be excited about the chance we get to get back out there and our chance to continue to have an impact on these kids lives.”
The Cowboys announced the morning of Jan. 15 they were pausing team activities due to COVID-19 just a day before they were scheduled to host Bedlam rival Oklahoma. That game has been rescheduled, as of Friday.
OSU announced the make-up game will be played at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in GIA. Two days later, the Cowboys will travel to Norman for the second Bedlam game and the season finale.
The Cowboys’ game at West Virginia, which was set to be played Tuesday, has yet to be rescheduled. It was originally postponed due to COVID-19 within the WVU program.
In addition to all of the scheduling issues, Boynton also addressed some personnel matters in his Zoom conference with the media earlier this week.
Boynton said graduate transfer Ferron Flavors was supposed to get re-evaluated Wednesday for his broken finger. Boynton hoped Flavors can return to practice when the team came back from being shutdown.
The OSU coach also said sophomore Chris Harris had knee surgery and freshman Donovan Williams is going to have surgery. Both players will miss the remainder of the season.
Boynton also spoke on freshman Montreal Pena, saying he has left the program. As far as a return for Pena, Boynton said it’s unknown right now.
“That’s on the table. Again, I want the kid to be here,” Boynton said. “I want to help him more than I want him to be a part of our program, so that’s our priority. As it stands now I would say it’s probably 50/50 and obviously depending on how things go in the next month or two will make a big determination on whether he returns beyond this semester.”
Follow Jimmy Gillispie on Twitter @jgillispie_stw for OSU men’s basketball updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.