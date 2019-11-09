Oklahoma State was trying to focus on its play in the post against a smaller Kansas City squad Saturday.
And the Cowboys showcased they can take advantage of their size when presented.
Oklahoma State dominated around the rim to run away with a 69-51 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“We wanted to know if we could, given the opportunity, dominate a game inside,” Cowboy coach Mike Boynton said. “I think it was indicative that we only shot 10 3-pointers … our guys understood the game plan and executed it. We dominated the glass, we dominated the paint and that’s what we want to do.”
Whether it be scoring or rebounds, Oklahoma State imposed its will against the Roos in the paint.
OSU scored 42 points in the paint – 61% of its total points – while limiting Kansas City to just 18 points down low. With the advantage in the paint, Oklahoma State steered away from attempting too many perimeter shots, going 2 of 10 from 3-point range, while the Roos relied on the arc to keep them from getting run out of the gym – knocking down 6 of 21 from the perimeter.
“We did a real good job of pushing the ball with (Isaac Likekele) and Lindy (Waters) getting the ball up the floor and Yor running the floor to get the ball inside,” freshman guard Avery Anderson III said. “We did very good on that.”
The Cowboys also collapsed into the paint when the ball was up around the rim.
Oklahoma State stormed the post when the shots were up, dominating in the rebound department with a plus-16 advantage – hauling in 40 rebounds to just 24 for Kansas City.
And it wasn’t just one Cowboy bringing the ball down.
In fact, not a single Poke finished with double digits in rebounding. The leader of the pack was senior forward Cameron McGriff, who had a game-high six rebounds. For the game, OSU had eight different players with at least three rebounds or more – and only one player to get into the game was unable to haul in a rebound.
“We’re bigger than we’ve been, but we’re still far from being the biggest team and we’ll still sometimes be much smaller than the teams we face,” Boynton said. “So I think our guards have to continue to be contributors in the rebounding area. So to see everybody have at least one rebound … and multiple guys get more than two, is a big sign that guys understand that to get it done at the level we hope we can, we’re not going to just have one guy get 18 or 12 rebounds every night.”
Oklahoma State didn’t rely on just one offensive performance, either.
Sophomore forward Yor Anei led the way with 13 points – while only bringing down three rebounds and blocking one shot a few days after coming up just short of a triple-double – with McGriff chipping in 12 – and only taking four 3-pointers, making one – but finished with a game-high four assists. Sophomore point guard Likekele also eclipsed double digits with 10 points, four rebounds and just one assist.
The Cowboys had four other Cowboys contributing at least five points in the blowout, with Kalib Boone scoring eight – to go with his game-high three blocks – and Keylan Boone contributing seven points with three rebounds. Waters and Jonathan Laurent also scored six points each, along with five rebounds by both seniors.
Oklahoma State didn’t come out of Saturday’s game completely feeling good, however.
Right before halftime, freshman forward Hidde Roessink went down with an apparent knee injury – slapping the floor and screaming while waiting for medical staff to get to him from the other side of the court. He was taken straight to the locker room – needing assistance and walking with a bit of a limp – and did not return.
“I think, at least from what I understand now, it’s maybe a sprain, but I don’t want to speak out of turn,” Boynton said. “I’ll wait until we hear back from the doctors and trainers. We think long term, he’s going to be fine. I’m not sure exactly when that means he’ll be able to practice again.”
The Cowboys will turn to the road for its next game, playing at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Charleston, before returning to Gallagher-Iba Arena for a Sunday afternoon contest against Yale.
