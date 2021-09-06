Cowboys dealing with injuries at start of the season

After making a notable impact for the Oklahoma State football team during his first two seasons, junior defensive end Trace Ford won’t be able to play this year, according to The Oklahoman.
On Sunday afternoon, The Oklahoman reported that Ford recently tore an ACL for the second time – this tear was in the opposite knee – and he is out for the season, according to Ford’s mother, Desirae. Ford did not play against Missouri State on Saturday, and the Cowboy Radio Broadcast reported that he had a “minor medical” operation.
He was on the sideline of Saturday’s game, though obviously not in uniform. He spent much of his time watching the game while talking with former Cowboy linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga – who was named to the Los Angeles Chargers active roster heading into the season after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent.
In December, Ford injured one of his ACLs when the Cowboys faced Baylor, so he sat out during the Cowboys’ Cheez-It Bowl victory against Miami. He appeared in every regular-season game, recording 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. As a freshman, Ford received OSU’s Russell Okung Award for the outstanding newcomer. He had nine quarterback hurries, 29 tackles, three sacks and one interception.
When Cowboy coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday afternoon, he responded to the first question about injuries on the team by saying he didn’t want to get into specifics.
But as his weekly press conference progressed, he did address the scenarios now presented to his Pokes with a large swath of Cowboys dealing with injuries to start the season.
The most obvious question for status is that of Spencer Sanders, who was placed into COVID-19 protocol a few days before the opener. After originally limiting his response, Gundy mentioned Sanders’ status is questionable due to the uncertainty of the virus.
“We’re hoping that he’ll be back, I think he’ll be fine,” Gundy said. “But I really can’t say, because we never know how those things will turn out. So I’d prefer not to guess one way or the other.”
The Cowboy coach did divulge that true freshman defensive tackle Aden Kelley also tweaked his ankle in warmups of Saturday’s game, but managed to play through it – getting around a dozen snaps due to the extra work the coaching staff is giving the third-stringers during spring and fall.
Fortunately some of the injuries, like with Kelley, weren’t too serious. Receiver Tay Martin, who rolled an ankle during his 100-yard game, said after the contest that he had it x-rayed and was cleared.
“We’ve got some guys beat up, but I don’t think it’s to that point (like last year), and we have a little more depth now,” Gundy said. “Do I like it? No, I don’t like it, but it’s manageable right now because we started to get a few guys back. But we’re in a situation where I don’t know when they’re going to come back yet.”
The decision to work the three-deep a little more could also pay dividends with the loss of Ford.
With Ford expected to be out the remainder of the season, true freshman Collin Oliver – who is also a Edmond Santa Fe product like Ford – will see his minutes on the on the field increase.
Gundy had already said during fall camp that Oliver – who was in on a sack of Missouri State that forced a fourth-and-19 on the Bears’ final attempt to tie the game – had shown himself to be an option for the Cowboy defense this season, but with the loss of Ford, his role could be increased.
“We were going to play him this year because we think he’s good enough to play as a freshman,” Gundy said. “… And when we’ve got some guys beat up a little bit, then he’s got some more reps, so that’s why he played more than we were originally would have played him if we were healthy.”
