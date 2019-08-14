Cowboys discuss first fall scrimmage

The Oklahoma State football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Sunday, which was closed to even OSU personnel who typically get to take in such practices.
There’s no word as to why it was such a tight-lipped practice, but it’s entirely possible that the ongoing quarterback battle had something to do with Mike Gundy’s decision.
“We had about a 110-play scrimmage, and guys played hard,” Gundy said Tuesday. “We got some quality contact, and fortunately we stayed healthy. That’s always the issue, you worry about that.
“But we turned them loose, and let them play, and we got some really good work in.”
Of course, the greatest interest from the scrimmage was how quarterbacks Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders performed as they still are battling for the right to be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.
“They’re really both getting better – they really are,” Gundy said. “They’re understanding the offense, they’re making plays. Everybody knows, for me, you’ve got to take care of the football and you have to be able to distribute it and run our offense in a very uptempo style.
“And both of them are getting a little bit better every day.”
According to redshirt junior receiver Landon Wolf, Oklahoma State’s offense was clicking in the Sunday scrimmage – perhaps showing signs of no real drop-off regardless of which quarterback will be getting his first start for Oklahoma State this fall.
“We did good, we had a lot of touchdowns, made a lot of big plays,” Wolf said. “We went back and watched the film and Coach (Kasey) Dunn reminded us it is never as good or bad as we think it seems.
“So going back and watching it, there was still a lot of things we can learn from it, a lot of details we can touch up.”
If the offense was making big plays, obviously that means the Oklahoma State defense, which was a liable last season, was exposed at times in the scrimmage – though that sometimes is common.
But that’s just giving the Cowboy defense something to look upon to improve heading into the season.
“There’s a lot of things we can get better on, and at the same time, we did a few things that were also good,” redshirt junior cornerback Rodarius Williams said. “So starting to wrap camp up, we’re just trying to get used to the defense and used to the tempo.”
As for the inexperienced defensive line – which has been the biggest concern for many following the departure of nearly the entire two-deep from last year’s roster – they are focused on keeping pace with the productivity from a year ago in which the front four were near the top of the country in sacks.
“We’re going to continue to run to the ball, continue to get after people and continue to work our hands and get off blocks,” redshirt senior defensive end Michael Scott said. “That’s how we are going to keep on going out of that scrimmage.”
The fall camp is starting to come to a close with classes due to start up Monday at Oklahoma State. With just over two weeks from Aug. 30 opener at Oregon State, the Cowboys don’t have many more intensive practices remaining this preseason.
“We’ll have a heavy practice the next two or three days before another day off,” Gundy said. “Then we’ll start to get into a somewhat tapered down schedule with the guys.”
