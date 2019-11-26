Cowboys head east for holiday weekend of hoops

Mike Boynton is headed back home to Brooklyn, New York, for his team’s toughest test of the early season.
The third-year Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach will be squaring off with one of the winningest coach of all time, and he knows what his faces in the famed Syracuse zone defense.
OSU will face Syracuse at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Barclays Center as part of the NIT Season Tip-Off. OSU will face either Penn State or Ole Miss on Friday.
“New York City is a special, special place, obviously,” Boynton said. “I was born and raised there, and spent my formative years there playing in all of the places you can think of. It’s a great opportunity for our team, though, to go up there and play great competition. It’s a great time of year to be up there – there’s a lot going on, obviously.”
Boynton, who grew up in Brooklyn, is excited to go back home. He’s also ready to see how his team handles two games on the road, especially one where it will be the visitor as far as fans are concerned.
“There are a lot of Syracuse fans in New York City and obviously in Brooklyn, as well,” Boynton said. “I’m excited to see how our players respond to what will essentially be a road game. Outside of some parents going up and me having a little bit of family there, most of the orange won’t be cheering for the Cowboys.”
He’s also curious how his players, especially the large contingent of freshmen, play against Syracuse’s zone that’s given opponents fits for decades.
“After 50 years, you think you know all you can see to attack it,” Boynton said. “Coach (Jim) Boeheim has been the only one over there calling the shots for a long time, so there’s not going to be anything we can do from a schematic standpoint that he hasn’t seen at some point.
“So not only understand that their length is going to bother you, but they’re going to adjust to how we attack them. Then, it becomes a boxing match to who can make the best adjustments throughout the game. Then ultimately, you have to go make some shots over it, there’s no question.”
The Cowboys are hoping to break out of a shooting slump when it comes to 3-point shots. It’s one way to beat a zone defense.
On Friday night, the made 7 of 25 3-point shots in a win over Western Michigan. Five days earlier, the Cowboys made only 4 of 19 from 3-point range, including 1 of 10 in the first half of a home win over Yale.
However, OSU shot 42.9 percent (9 of 21) from outside in a road victory at Charleston. The Cowboys know a good time to break out of the two-game slump would be Wednesday night.
“For shooters like me with a shooting mentality, shooters’ shoot,” OSU senior guard Thomas Dziagwa said. “If you’re in a slump or not shooting it well, you keep shooting, and when you’re hot, you keep on shooting. I think we’re going to approach this game like we do any other game.
“… Shots are going to fall eventually. I’m not too worried about our shooting. I’m more worried about us sharing the basketball or how hard we play on defense. The basketball going in the hoop will take care of itself.”
The Cowboys will be in NYC for Thanksgiving, but many of them will have parents making the trek, too. Boynton will also have his wife and children on the trip, so the team will have a holiday meal.
But, the OSU coach joked it won’t be the same as being at home.
“Quite a few of our guys have parents who are traveling and spending that day with their kids,” Boynton said. “We’ll have a meal on Thursday evening, I believe. … We’ll try to make it as Thanksgiving as possible, but it won’t me mama’s cooking.”
