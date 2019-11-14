Cowboys head to East Coast to open dual season

Oklahoma State wrestling’s trip to Pennsylvania to open the dual season serves multiple purposes.
The duals against Drexel on Friday and No. 10 Lehigh on Saturday, will give several projected starters to get a chance to wrestle closer to home. That includes senior Nick Piccininni, who is from East Setauket, New York, and redshirt junior Dakota Geer, who hails from Franklin, Pennsylvania.
“It’s also an opportunity to bring people back here to Oklahoma, so it’s not just for us to go out and be seen out there – which is an important part of it,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “But it’s also to bring some quality teams (to Stillwater). We had Lehigh here last year in a good dual.”
But the wrestlers, who will have family and friends traveling roughly four hours to watch them wrestle this weekend, see the trip and the significance for the program more than from a selfish standpoint.
“It’s exciting every time we get to go back East, it’s good exposure for Cowboy wrestling – get the East Coast fans out and excited about Cowboy wrestling,” Piccininni said. “And it’s nice to get to see family.”
For the program, wrestling in a recruiting hotbed like Pennsylvania can lead to more East Coast recruits funneling to the legendary wrestling program. Four of Oklahoma State’s more recent national champions – Jordan Oliver, Coleman Scott, Steve Mocco and Zack Esposito – left the East Coast to join the Cowboy wresting program.
The Cowboys have tried to get out East annually to take on some top-15 programs, such as a road dual against Rutgers last year.
This trip features a Lehigh program that is often considered one of the best private schools in the country for wrestling, with 28 NCAA individual champions and 137 All-Americans. The Mountain Hawks finished in the 13th at last year’s national tournament, and head into Saturday’s dual with six wrestlers in the recent InterMat Wrestling rankings.
“The’ve been good, and are pretty much routinely good – they’ve had a strong program over their history,” Smith said. “It’ll be a tough dual meet. It looks to be very competitive.”
Oklahoma State will see some shifting in its lineup for this weekend.
Smith said junior college transfer Alex Kauffman – who won the OCU Open at 197 pounds – has been suspended – with a chance of returning next week – with the likelihood of All-American Geer wrestling up, like he did due to injuries last year, and redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo potentially getting the start at 184 pounds.
The Cowboy coach also confirmed Joseph Smith, who did not compete at the OCU Open, and Kaden Gfeller “would mostly be traveling” – but did not confirm if they would be in the starting lineup. If Joseph Smith were to suit up at 174 pounds, he could face the No. 2-ranked wrestler at the weight in Jordan Kutler of Lehigh.
John Smith did confirm that a true freshman would get a chance to start at 133 pounds to open the dual season after what he saw from Reece Witcraft at the OCU Open. And redshirt sophomore Austin Harris will start at heavyweight after sustaining an injury after wrestling just one match at OCU.
