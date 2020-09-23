Oklahoma State players had no idea what to expect in regard to the game-day atmosphere heading into the season opener with Tulsa.
But the 14,668 lucky fans who got to watch the game live inside Boone Pickens Stadium provided enough noise that Cowboy players and coaches took note of it.
“I thought the crowd was fantastic,” Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said after the game. “A couple of penalties that Tulsa got on the offensive line, I believe that was because of the sound. They were really loud.
“I mentioned that to the coaches, I mentioned that to the team, that the limited number of fans that were able to come to the game, they were awesome. And, you know, we're very appreciative of it, but there were times that they actually got loud in the stadium.”
First-year offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, who was in the coaches box high above the field where he would normally be found when he just had duties as the receivers coach, recalled one moment where the 25 percent capacity stadium took solace on his struggling offense.
As the Oklahoma State offense struggled to move the ball after quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with an injury, the fan base erupted in cheer when backup quarterback Ethan Bullock was able to get the offense a first down in the second half.
This came after four consecutive drives that either ended in a three-and-out or a four-and-out. The only first down by Bullock’s offense in the first half came seconds before the halftime whistle.
“It was kind of funny, you know, we got the first at the beginning of the second half, and the crowd went crazy,” Dunn said. “We can hear them up in the box. It was fun and energetic, so, you know, I'm fired up about the Cowboy family out there and staying the course, coming out turn it out and cheering and doing what they did.
“And I know it kind of sounds funny, but we're all kind of laughing and smiling when we got that first down and the crowd erupted like we'd scored a touchdown or something. But it was fun for us, it was fun for the kids.”
Crowd noise also received some of the blame for the first introduction to the Cowboy team of electronic whistles.
It was a growing issue throughout the game, where the officials were attempting to call a play dead due to a penalty, but most of the players went on because they couldn’t hear the new electronic whistles being used in an attempt to prevent saliva expelled by officials in the COVID-19 era.
“Credit to our crowd. They were so loud when the offense did anything, and that made it hard to hear the electronic whistles,” running back LD Brown said Tuesday.
While some of the reactions for the offense may have been in jest due to the struggles, the players on the defensive side for Oklahoma State said they definitely could feel the atmosphere created by the small capacity.
“It felt really good to have that, to see the fans actually care,” defensive lineman Cameron Murray said Wednesday. “Throughout the game, it stayed loud – especially on third down. And we did our best on the sideline to keep the momentum and energy, but the fans did help a lot this weekend.
“With the little amount of fans that we had, they did show up big. They cared, they were loud and it was a good atmosphere to have.”
