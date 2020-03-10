For the third-straight year, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team will be trying to make history as it searches for its first NCAA Tournament berth under coach Mike Boynton.
The third-year coach has advanced to the second day of the Big 12 Conference Tournament only once during his time in Stillwater. That happened in 2018 when the No. 8-seeded Cowboys beat in-state rival Oklahoma before falling to top-seeded Kansas the next day.
Yet, the No. 9-seeded Sooners were chosen for the NCAA Tournament, and OSU – to the disappointment of many basketball experts around the country – was left for the National Invitational Tournament. The Cowboys won two NIT games in Gallagher-Iba Arena, but fell one win shy of the NIT Final Four in New York City.
The Cowboys (17-14) are trying to rallying late this year to make the NCAA Tournament, which hasn’t happened since this year’s seniors were freshmen in 2017. The Cowboys have won seven of 10 Big 12 games since beginning the conference season 0-8.
“Throughout the course of the year, you can be many things,” Boynton said. “We obviously showed early that we’re capable of having success, and then we had some moments in the middle of the year where we weren’t as good.
“Credit to these kids for not giving in to the outside noise and continuing to believe the message that was inside the building. All of the credit goes to them for finding a way to find success here again late. I feel good going into the conference tournament that we’re a team that can continue to win.”
If the Cowboys want to earn a Big Dance bid, they’ll likely need to win at least two or three games this weekend at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. If they can become the first team ever to win four games en route to the Big 12 tournament championship, they’ll earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Standing in their way could be top-seeded Kansas – the No. 1 team in the country and likely the top overall seed for the Big Dance – in the second round. However, the No. 8-seeded Cowboys first have to face No. 9 seed Iowa State, which has lost five of its past six games entering this week’s tournament.
One of those losses was a 73-61 contest Feb. 29 in Stillwater. For OSU, it was the first of three-straight wins to close out the regular season after losing at Kansas by 25 points.
“It’s kind of a good things, because they’re fresh on our minds,” OSU sophomore guard Isaac Likekele said of playing ISU a week and a half since the last matchup. “We just got done doing that scout. Of course, we’re going to change some things up just to keep them guessing.”
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Cowboys and Cyclones will face off in one of two first-round games of the conference tournament. Kansas State and TCU will follow with the nightcap.
“There are always some tactical things you have to be mindful of,” Boynton said of facing ISU just 11 days since the last meeting. “They beat us up there. We made some adjustments here. They have a really good coach who’s been to a Sweet 16 or two already. I’m sure he’ll make adjustments and we’ll have to be ready to counter that somehow. There will be some small changes, but the teams won’t change from an identity standpoint.”
Although the Cyclones (12-19) have struggled lately, especially since losing star Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending injury, their fans usually travel well to KC. They often show up by the thousands by taking the three-and-a-half hour drive.
However, the Cyclones have been one of the two bottom seeds for two of the past three years, including this year. The other year was last year when they won it as the No. 5 seed.
“We’re going to face a team that probably travels the best to it,” Boynton said. “They call it Ames South or something like that. We just have to go in there and we can’t worry about the venue or what’s at stake or anything like that, as much as do we want to extend this thing? Do those seniors want to put the jersey on one more time? If they do, they’ll play in a way that will represent that. For the young guys, it’s all a learning experience. They’ve played enough games now and they’re familiar with the opponents, just a different venue.”
Boynton added his team can’t worry about a possibly ISU-heavy crowd Wednesday night. Before the Cowboys left for KC, he said his team needed a good practice if it wants to make a run at making history and becoming a team seeded lower than fifth to win the conference tournament.
“I don’t think they’re going to have 13,000 people show up,” Boynton said. “There were 13,000 there when we played in Ames. We’ve got a little bit of a taste of it. It’s just about preparing. We can’t really worry about those things. … If we can impose our style on them more than they can on us, I feel good about how we’ll be able to play.
“If we come out (Monday) morning and don’t practice well, then I’m going to be honest with the guys and tell them not to pack five days of clothes. Let’s just go up there, enjoy some barbecue and come on home after. If we prepare well, I’ll tell them to make sure to pack some extra undies and have enough toothpaste to get through the week.”
The winner of OSU and ISU will face Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cowboys will learn of their postseason fate Sunday.
