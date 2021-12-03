Cowboys prepare to compete in familiar AT&T Stadium 

Although AT&T Stadium is much closer to Waco, Texas, than it is to Stillwater, Tanner McCalister sees it as a home site.
Oklahoma State safety McCalister grew up in Rockwall, a Dallas suburb that sits about 45 miles northeast of Arlington. As a young football player in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, he sometimes competed in the famous retractable-roof venue where thousands of fans watch the NFL’s Cowboys.
“That’s a familiar place for me,” McCalister said. “Little league and high school, there’s a lot of playoff games that are played in that stadium, so I’ve had the opportunity to play there a lot.”
As a senior at OSU, McCalister is preparing for a different type of postseason matchup at Jerry’s World. High school football in Texas is serious, but this is a new level of competition: a chance for McCalister and his teammates to win OSU’s first Big 12 Championship since 2011.
The No. 5 Cowboys take on No. 9 Baylor at 11 a.m. Saturday in Arlington, and similarly to McCalister, OSU’s program has history at AT&T Stadium.
Since the stadium opened in 2009, the Cowboys have played three games there, but they don’t want to repeat those matchups.
OSU lost the 2010 Cotton Bowl to Mississippi and, four years later, fell to ninth-ranked Missouri in the same bowl. After ending their 2013-14 campaign at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys started their next season at the same venue, giving top-ranked Florida State an upset scare but ultimately dropping the 37-31 game.
Although an unranked OSU team couldn’t overcome college football’s then-reigning champion, coach Mike Gundy identified one factor from the 2014 opener that is worth replicating in the Big 12 title game.
“It was a pretty exciting environment when we played Florida State,” Gundy said. “There was a lot of people there, they had just won a national championship, and there was kind of an electric feel to that game like you had out here Saturday night during (Bedlam) warmups.”
AT&T Stadium can seat 80,000 people, but the game-day ambience depends on more than the number of fans.
It’s about the energy they bring.
Gundy said the fan environment during OSU’s bowl games in AT&T Stadium hasn’t reached a level quite as electric as what it was during the Florida State matchup. Fans often turn bowl trips into weeklong vacations, Gundy pointed out, so they’ve already been to parties and other pre-bowl events by the time the game arrives.
But Saturday isn’t a bowl game.
“I think it will be more like the Florida State game where everybody’s revved up,” Gundy said. “Because they’re probably gonna get in there on Friday night, get up and come straight to the stadium, they’ll be ready to roll. I would guess it would be a pretty cool environment from that standpoint.”
The Cowboys have evolved considerably since that season of the Florida State matchup, when they went 7-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play. As they climb to higher levels of national prominence – and a potential College Football Playoff spot – Gundy said the fans have to play a role, and they have been doing so.
Because Arlington is only about 100 miles from Waco, there will likely be a large representation of Baylor supporters in Jerry’s World, too.
The echoes of bear-claw-waving fans yelling “Sic ‘Em, Bears” can’t take away the home-state comfort that AT&T Stadium brings to McCalister, who watched NFL stars such as Tony Romo compete there. But his familiarity with the venue doesn’t mean he, or anyone else, can forecast the stadium atmosphere for the first conference title game of his college career.
“It depends on who shows up,” McCalister said. “It’s still a stadium, at the end of the day. We gotta get some fans out there to fill the seats and make some noise.”
