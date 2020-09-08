Cowboys react to postponement of Tulsa game

When news broke Monday night of Oklahoma State’s season opener against Tulsa being postponed by a week due to the Golden Hurricane having limited practices in August due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cowboy football players did not hold back on their emotions.
All over social media, players were showcasing their displeasure of the news – largely through GIFs and images.
The emotions ranged from sadness to anger.
Redshirt junior safety Tre Sterling tweeted out a GIF of a small child going from smiling to crying while being interview by a TV reporter.
Graduate transfer cornerback Christian Holmes was of the angry emotion, sending out a GIF of a child throwing a tantrum at a dinner table.
Cowboy Backs coach Jason McEndoo shared a similar sentiment, with a tweet stating, “I’m over covid…..” with an attached GIF of a man slamming his hat on the ground.
But the voice of reason came via the team leader, Chuba Hubbard.
In his first media availability in months, Hubbard didn’t show any range of emotions when asked about the postponement during the Zoom call Tuesday.
“Whenever the game is, I’ll be ready,” Hubbard said. “We get to practice a little extra, that’s just better for us to get ready. So I’m not really worried about when we play. I know we’ll play eventually, so we’ll be ready.”
Though the plan is to get the game against Tulsa in during the expected bye week, there may now be some questions about the possibility of playing Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Conference opener against West Virginia.
West Virginia University announced Monday it was moving undergraduate classes online after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. The university is switching to online classes through Sept. 25 – the day before the Mountaineers are due to play at Boone Pickens Stadium – and is the first Big 12 university to switch to online schooling.
There has been no official statement from the Big 12 Conference or NCAA on whether athletic programs can compete if a campus is closed to in-person teaching – though it was expressed by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby back in spring (and he eventually wavered) that it would be difficult to have sports if students weren’t on campus.
It was also announced late Tuesday that Baylor’s nonconference game against Louisiana Tech would be postponed due COVID-19 outbreaks brought on by the chaos of Hurricane Laura. That brings the total to three of the 10 Big 12 games scheduled for this week that have been postponed.
