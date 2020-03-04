Still in search of a postseason bid, the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team did itself a huge favor Wednesday night.
In what could have been the Cowboys’ final game inside Gallagher-Iba Arena this season, they made sure of a winning regular season record.
OSU beat Kansas State, 69-63, thanks to taking control of the final 10 minutes of the contest. It marked a season sweep of the Wildcats – their first since 1994 when both teams were in the Big 8 Conference.
“Big 12 wins are hard to come by,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “Not a thing of beauty by any means. … I’m proud of our kids. We’ve fought through a pretty tough stretch this year and they responded like champions and played like it mattered to put on that jersey every day.”
The third-year coach was asked about locking up a winning regular season after beginning the conference slate 0-8.
“I’m not sure I thought about it that much,” Boynton said. “It’s pretty low bar in my mind, but I get where it comes from. It’s not what we set out to accomplish, but it’s a positive. It’s another step in the right direction as we build the program to be a high-level contender again. it gives these young guys an understanding of this is a baseline. We should never expect anything less than that.”
Senior Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 14 points. Fellow senior Thomas Dziagwa added 11 points to the win.
“I know they were happy when Dean Wade left,” KSU coach Bruce Weber said. “It will be the same when McGriff, Waters and Dziagwa leave. They’ve had good careers.”
Sophomore Isaac Likekele scored nine points, but also grabbed 10 rebounds, dished five assists and recorded four steals.
“Credit to Isaac, I love him,” said Weber, who coached Likekele last summer in the FIBA U19 Games in Greece. “His line is unbelievable.”
OSU (16-14 overall, 6-11 Big 12 Conference) got its home crowd rocking with a 16-3 run during the final 10 minutes of the game. Following a tough layup by freshman Kalib Boone, Likekele saved a ball from going out of bounds as he dove into the KSU bench.
On the other end, Likekele finished the play with a layup. It put OSU up 60-51, and a KSU turnover sent the GIA crowd into a frenzy before the final four minutes of the game.
Seconds later, McGriff nearly caused the roof to blow off. He grabbed a missed 3-pointer by Dziagwa and threw it in for a dunk mid-air. He put the Cowboys up 11 points.
The Cowboys led 41-36 during the second half, but a series of turnovers and fouls allowed the Wildcats to tie it up at 41 before a layup gave them the lead over the Cowboys. OSU went 4 minutes and 51 seconds without a field goal.
K-State (9-21, 2-15) maintained a small lead during that span, but the Cowboys kept pace by also making free throws. A 3-pointer by Dziagwa gave OSU a 51-49 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.
Dziagwa hit another 3-pointer just 46 seconds later to increase the lead. Likekele sank a pair of free throws seconds later, pushing the Cowboys’ lead to seven.
A pair of 3-pointers helped the Cowboys expand their lead during the opening minutes of the second half. Senior Jonathan Laurent began the half with his second 3 of the contest.
A minute later, OSU senior Lindy Waters III sank his first 3 of the game. He missed two during the first half, but his second half shot from long range gave OSU a 32-25 lead and forced KSU to call a timeout.
Thanks to a missed dunk by Xavier Sneed, the Cowboys took a 3-point lead into the halftime break. They led 26-23 after a sloppy first 20 minutes.
In the final two minutes of the half, the K-State senior Sneed stole a pass from Likekele and appeared to have an easy, wide open dunk. Sneed’s one-handed dunk attempt clanged off the rim, instead of giving the Wildcats a one-point lead.
Likekele grabbed the long rebound and dribbled up court in a hurry. He drove all the way to the rim, finishing the layup and four-point swing.
“It’s disappointing,” Weber said of the missed dunk. “Just go make it – make the layup.”
Neither team scored in the final 1:34 of the half. Yet, the Cowboys led over a team they beat in Manhattan, Kansas, earlier this season.
It was a low-scoring half by both teams, despite 45.5 percent (10 of 22) shooting from the field by the Cowboys. They were hurt by 11 turnovers.
Six of those turnovers came during the opening six minutes of the game. Those also happened within the first 10 possessions by the Cowboys.
No player for either team scored more than five points in the opening half. McGriff and Boone each scored five for the Cowboys.
OSU will finish the regular season in Austin, Texas. The Cowboys will play Texas at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Big 12 Conference Tournament begins Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
“We haven’t had a ton of success on the road, but this team has won some games before,” Boynton said. “We’ll see if we can get ready in the next two days for probably the hottest team in the country.”
