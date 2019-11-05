Cowboys' set to begin season against ORU

Even before the 2019-20 season begins, Mike Boynton and his Oklahoma State men’s basketball coaching staff are making headlines regarding next year’s squad.
The Cowboys have received two verbal commitments during the past week, with the latest coming Tuesday from the nation’s top guard recruit in the 2020 class in Cade Cunningham. The other was Putnam City West star Rondel Walker.
Those commitments have fans excited for what next year could look like inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. However, the Cowboys have yet to begin Boynton’s third season.
That will change Wednesday night in GIA.
The Cowboys will host in-state rival Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday for their season opener. With the hype around Tuesday’s recruitment news, Boynton’s hoping OSU fans come out and support his team against a team from just down the road in Tulsa.
“I hope it’s a big crowd for the game, period,” Boynton said. “It’s a big game. It’s the first game we’re playing and it’s important we get off to a good start. We played our first game last year, and the five guys we returned remember we didn’t win. It’s much better to start 1-0 than 0-1.”
The Golden Eagles were 11-21 last year, while the Cowboys were 12-20. The Golden Eagles return eight letter winners from last year’s squad.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Kevin Obanor were Preseason All-Summit League First Team selections for ORU.
“They got a good team,” Boynton said. “I don’t know exactly where they’re picked, but I think it’s pretty high in their league. They have a pretty experienced group. They’re really good inside, so it will present another challenge for our big guys to be ready for the task. … Hopefully our depth and athleticism in the paint will help us overcome some of that.”
OSU returns its five starters – Isaac Likekele, Thomas Dziagwa, Lindy Waters, Cam McGriff and Yor Anei – from a year ago. The Cowboys added five freshmen and a graduate transfer, who all saw action in Friday’s exhibition win over Rogers State.
The Cowboys won the game 75-63, but Boynton wasn’t happy with his team’s rebounding numbers. After watching the game’s film, he said things were as bad as he thought immediately following the win.
He also added the newcomers overcome nerves in their first action inside GIA.
“I was more pleased after watching the film than I was immediately after, probably because I understand the jitters that those guys are going through for the first time,” Boynton said. “I talked to Keylan (Boone) and Avery (Anderson) before the game and they were admittedly nervous. It was the first time they were putting on those uniforms in front of people, and they played like it.
“Keylan had performed as well as any of our freshmen (in practice) and Friday you could tell the nerves got to him. He wasn’t as sharp. But, I was really excited to see the young guys respond and to kind of be able to show our depth, so I’m excited about moving forward.”
Former Glencoe Panthers face off
Wednesday will mark the first time former Glencoe High teammates J.K. Hadlock and Ty Lazenby face off since winning back-to-back Class A state championships in 2014 and 2015.
Hadlock walked-on to the Cowboys roster last year after playing baseball after high school at NOC-Enid and Cowley College. Lazenby played two years at NOC-Enid, played one year at Oklahoma and redshirted last year in Norman before signing with ORU as a graduate transfer.
Hadlock won’t play Wednesday as he’s dealing with an injury. Lazenby could see action for the Golden Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.