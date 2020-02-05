Cowboys sign 3 more to recruiting class

Mike Gundy is keeping it in the family with the latest high school signee for the 2020 recruiting class.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State inked three more athletes to scholarship – only one coming out of high school, with a tie to the Cowboy community.
OSU is keeping the pipeline to DeSoto, Texas, alive by signing cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who is the cousin of graduating cornerback A.J. Green.
“He needs to come in and put on 10-15 pounds over the first year, so whether he gets on the field and compete next year, I don't think anybody can predict that,” Gundy said. “But he has really good hips, he can run, he can compete and comes from a high school program that’s used to a lot of success and winning. And we feel like he's gonna be a good player for us.”
Muhammad is the 133rd-ranked player out of the state of Texas, and the 83rd-ranked cornerback in his graduating class, according to 247Sports. He received offers from Colorado, Houston, North Texas, Texas Tech and Tulsa.
A three-year letterman for the Eagles, Muhammad had 34 tackles and one interception in his senior season. He was a first-team all-district selection as a junior in District 7-6A after collecting 32 tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
As has become popular with signees for OSU football, Muhammad is a two-sport athlete. He also ran track, competing in the 400- and 800-meter relay teams.
The Cowboys added their second quarterback to the recruiting class, though this one is a little more matured than the highly-recruited Shane Illingworth out of high school in Norco, California.
Ethan Bullock is a junior college player who is three years removed from high school.
Coming out of high school in Maitland, Florida, Bullock was ranked 2,608 overall by 247Sports and was ranked 112th among pro-style quarterbacks. He signed with South Dakota State in the FCS and redshirted behind Taryn Christion – who recently signed in the CFL after a year on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad – before moving down to junior college to play at City College of San Francisco.
Bullock split time with the Rams. He played in nine of 11 games and was the more successful of two quarterbacks who attempted over 120 passes last season.
Bullock completed 113 of 192 attempts (58.9 percent) for 1,468 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, he rushed it 47 times for 50 yards with three touchdowns and three lost fumbles – which was a team-high.
As a redshirt freshman at junior college, he played in four games in 2018, completing 10 of 15 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown – with no interceptions.
“He's got good size, he’s been successful,” Gundy said. “He comes from a junior college that has lots of quarterbacks, and they speak very highly of him. They feel like he’s just scratched the surface in how much better he can get.”
OSU added to its linebacker depth with signing junior college linebacker Lamont Bishop out of Iowa Central Community College.
He is considered the seventh-ranked inside linebacker out of the juco ranks after not having any ranking on 247Sports coming out of high school in Country Club Hills, Illinois.
Bishop didn’t get any other offers from Power 5 Conference schools, with his other offers coming from Jacksonville State, Marshall, Morgan State, Southern Mississippi and UAB.
“We need some guys to come in and compete at the linebacker spot with the departure of Kevin Henry,” Gundy said.
However, how competitive he can be will be of interest. Bishop suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in early October.
“He should be fully recovered when we need him to,” Gundy said. “These guys are so good at repairing ACLs now that that is a non-factor. With his rehab and recovery, when he gets here, our medical team will take over, but at that time he should be up and running at full speed in June.”
