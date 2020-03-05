Oklahoma State received nine top 8 seeds for the Big 12 Conference Wrestling Championships this weekend in Tulsa, with three of those earning the top spot at their respective weights.
Nick Piccininni (125 pounds), Boo Lewallen (149) and Travis Wittlake (165) were designated the top seeds at their respective weight classes for the tournament that will run Saturday and Sunday at the BOK Center.
The one weight the Cowboys will not have a seed is at heavyweight, which coach John Smith confirmed Tuesday will be Austin Harris wrestling for OSU.
For veterans Piccininni and Lewallen, this will be old hat. But for redshirt freshman Wittlake, it will be a new experience – something he has grown accustomed to this year.
The Coos Bay, Oregon, native is coming off just his second loss of the season, which came in a hostile environment at Iowa. He lost to No. 2-ranked Alex Marinelli, who landed a takedown in the final 15 seconds to avoid an upset by Wittlake.
“That was awesome for for me. It was a good gauge for me see where I'm at,” Wittlake said. “… I know that I can win a national title this year because I have that capability. So that was a big confidence booster.”
Being the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament will obviously put the target on Wittlake’s back in his first conference postseason event.
But it’s a position he’s comfortable with.
“I've been a one seed many times in my life so I'm not worried about it,” Wittlake said. “I’ve just got to take it like another tournament – go in, be prepared, execute, find my offense and score points.”
OSU as a whole has the target as seven-time defending Big 12 champions.
However, for the first time in a while, opponents may be smelling blood in the water.
The Cowboys have shown some weakness this season, especially with five first-year starters in the lineup.
OSU suffered one loss in conference dual action against one of the top contenders to end the Cowboys' reign – a 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa on the road.
Northern Iowa also has six wrestlers ranked in the top four of their respective weight classes, but just eight which received a pre-seed. The Panthers have two top seeds – at 174 pounds and 184 pounds, with Taylor Lujan, who is ranked No. 1 at the weight in the NCAA coaches poll.
Iowa State also appears equipped to make a run at the conference crown.
The Cyclones match the Cowboys with nine wrestlers who received top 8 pre-seeds, and matched OSU and UNI with six seeded in the top four – though only one Cyclone is a top seed at his respective weight.
“There’s going to be a push from (Northern Iowa), they’ve got a good enough team to win,” Smith said. “I think Iowa State also has a good enough team to win. I think North Dakota (State) appears to have had a really good season, too.
“So for us, I think we’re in position. But if we lose in the championship bracket, you’ve got to be wrestling for third and fourth – that’s where your points come from if you’re not making the finals.”
OKLAHOMA STATE SEEDS
125 – No. 1 Nick Piccininni
133 – No. 6 Reece Witcraft
141 – No. 4 Dusty Hone
149 – No. 1 Boo Lewallen
157 – No. 3 Wyatt Sheets
165 – No. 1 Travis Wittlake
174 – No. 5 Joe Smith
184 – No. 2 Anthony Montalvo
197 – No. 5 Dakota Geer
