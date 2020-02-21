Jay Udwadia strolled over to the few reporters waiting for him with a smile on his face.
“Not bad,” Udwadia said with a smirk.
The Oklahoma State men’s tennis coach had plenty of reason to smile and enjoy his Friday night. Not only did his Cowboys defeat fourth-ranked Michigan at the Mike and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center, they swept the Wolverines.
“I really thought it was going to be an explosive match,” Udwadia said. “They have some hard hitters and they’re coming off a Final Four appearance at the national indoors, so we know they’re playing with a lot of confidence and they’re really hot. I also thought we played well that weekend against San Diego and Northwestern, and I felt it was coming together. … To win a match like this is obviously going to give us a lot of confidence. We won it playing the way we want to play.”
It was a 4-0 OSU win. The Cowboys won the first sets in two of the three remaining first sets, and led in a pair of second sets when OSU freshman Etienne Donnet clinched the match on Court 5.
The Lyon, France, native won his first set 7-5 before battling game for game with Michigan’s Nick Beaty in the second set. Beaty broke a 4-4 tie and was one game from forcing a third set.
Donnet wasn’t going to a third set. He won several crucial points to take a 6-5 lead and earn the serve back. His emotion was showing after each point until the final point.
Beaty hit a long return that Donnet called out. He looked toward the official, who agreed. Donnet held his arms out to his side as his teammates rushed him in celebration.
“I was nervous and very tight,” Donnet said. “The match point was hard for me to finish. It was a very good feeling.”
Udwadia was happy for his freshman, and believes OSU fans will learn to love his energy and enthusiasm.
“He’s a gritty competitor,” Udwadia said. “He’s one of the fan favorites, I think, just because you can see how much energy he’s putting into every ball and how much he’s getting pumped up. I think the crowd feeds off it and he feeds off the crowd.”
Donnet said his teammates running at him to celebrate was a new experience.
“In France, I played for me,” Donnet said. “When I won a match, nothing was coming to me. This was the first time for me, and it’s like the best feeling ever.”
Donnet’s win came a little bit after the Cowboys quickly took a 3-0 lead in the match. They won the doubles point to take a lead before the singles matches, and then a pair of Cowboys won their respective singles matches within a minute of each other.
Sophomore Emile Hudd let out a yell and threw his arms in the air following his second set victory, sweeping Michigan’s Mattias Siimar, who is ranked No. 112 in the country, on Court 3. Hudd, a London, United Kingdom, native won his match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
“I thought it was probably the best match I’ve played this year so far, “ Hudd said. “I’ve had a few issues with confidence, but playing next to these guys really helps. You feel their energy.”
Shortly after Hudd’s victory, OSU senior Mathieu Scaglia won by the same score on Court 4. The Frejus, France, native took down No. 87 Connor Johnson in straight sets. It gave the Cowboys a 3-0 lead with four matches – three of which were led by OSU – left to play.
Udwadia said he didn’t think about winning 4-0 once his team led 3-0. Instead, he was focused on the matches still in play.
“I’ve been in this business a long time, and you know there is no clock in tennis, so you just stay humble,” Udwadia said. “You don’t get too overconfident, because I’ve seen matches that have swung just like that. … I felt pretty confident. I liked how we were competing. I was never panicking. I was enjoying the match more than thinking about the finish line.”
The night began with OSU taking the doubles point. The team of Matej Vocel and Hudd, which is ranked No. 48, took down the No. 2 team of Andrew Fenty and Siimar, by the score of 6-2.
Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky are the No. 1-ranked doubles team in the country, but Vocel and Hudd have been paired together recently.
“They’re winning, right?” Udwadia asked. “When they’re winning, we’re happy. … Usually when teams are winning, we like that, but we also want to win the doubles point. We need to have three solid teams, but we’re happy with the doubles today.”
Kellovsky was paired with Donnet at No. 3 doubles and they won 6-4 to clinch the doubles point. Michigan led the third match 5-4 when the point was clinched.
The Cowboys credited the large home crowd for the victory.
“It was a little rowdy in a good way,” Udwadia said. “That’s the home-court advantage. I thought they did a great job. Hopefully, every match is going to be like that. You get free pizza, why not, right?”
Hudd agreed, saying he prefers a loud crowd.
“We love having as much support as possible,” Hudd said. “Today, from start to finish, they were loud. We heard them and it really felt like a home match. I think that helps so much, especially in the doubles and especially when we’re trying to close out matches.
“… You spend your whole junior careers and you never get that big of crowds. It’s just you and the coach. To come to college tennis, and have 100 or more people watching and supporting you, it’s what we live for. … We showed today that this is a special team, and if we can keep getting crowds like that, there is no end to what we can do.”
The No. 36 Cowboys have more than a week off before they play again. They will host No. 11 Wake Forest at 1 p.m. March 1.
