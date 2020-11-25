Cowboys to begin season at UTA

Oklahoma State fans won’t have to wait long to see freshman phenom Cade Cunningham in action, although it won’t be in person.
The Cowboys’ first home game will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena – just hours after the OSU football team hosts Texas Tech next door at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Three days prior to that contest against Texas Southern, Cunningham and the OSU men’s basketball team will kick off the 2020-21 season at Texas-Arlington. It will mark the second time in three years the Cowboys will open the season on the road. The game will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“It goes without saying that I’m excited our kids are going to have an opportunity to play,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said Monday. “Obviously, every day presents new challenges, but there is a lot of negativity going around and I’m not buying into it. I don’t want any part of it. I was happy to see my guys this morning. … It will be the first time to play since March for all of them. I’m excited fans will get a chance to see basketball and that I can get a chance to at least be a small part of it.”
The season opener won’t be in Stillwater, but it will be a homecoming of sorts for several Cowboys. One of those is Cunningham, who hails from Arlington, Texas. The possible No. 1 draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is one of five Cowboys who grew up in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The others are sophomore Avery Anderson (Justin, Texas) sophomore Chris Harris (Dallas, Texas), junior Isaac Likekele (Arlington) and freshman Montreal Pena (Arlington). On Monday, Anderson said he will have some family at the game, but not as much as he would during a normal year.
“It means a lot,” Anderson said. “I can’t wait for my mom and my dad to be there. A lot of my family can’t come because it’s sold out because everybody is trying to see us play, but it’s all good. I do get to play in front of my loved ones.”
Wednesday’s game will be the Cowboys’ first contest of the season. Like every team across the country, they haven’t played any exhibition games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, he feels his team is ready for a challenge away from home.
“I actually feel good. I probably feel about the same as I would any other year,” Boynton said. “I don’t know if I feel good about what to expect as much – what rotations will look like or how gassed guys will be early in the game. I scheduled this game for a reason. They’re good. I wanted to play a quality opponent. I wanted to play on the road. … I’m excited to see how we respond to a different environment.”
The Cowboys return just one player who started a majority of last year’s games. Likekele started all 27 games he played in a year ago – a year after starting every game as a freshman – but he missed four contests due to sickness.
Likekele averaged 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last year. That helped him earn an honorable mention All-Big 12 Conference selection.
Likekele will receive help in the backcourt this year with Cunningham and Anderson taking turns at point guard, too. The diverse trio of guards could all be on the court at the same time, but it’s expected that Likekele and Cunningham will be in the starting lineup.
Despite the competition for playing time, the chemistry between the three guards has been great during practice leading up to the season opener.
“They’re both good players and they know how to play basketball the right way,” Anderson said. “I know how to play basketball the right way. Whenever we brought it together, I know we’ll come together and help us win.”
Like his teammates, Anderson spoke highly of Cunningham and his ability to be a team-first player despite all of the hoopla that comes with being the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country. Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 and 220-pound freshman, has a diverse set of skills and should help the Cowboys on both ends of the court, but his coach wants him to focus on one thing first.
“This can’t be work. I want him to enjoy this,” Boynton said. “As much as possible, this should be fun. … I want these guys to have as much fun playing this game as they can knowing that a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to play. I know a lot of eyes will be on (Cunningham) and there will be a lot of attention coming his way, I do want him to enjoy not just Wednesday, but the entirety of this season as unpredictable as it could be, because you only get to do it so many times.”
The last time OSU fans saw the Cowboys they were winning a nail-biter over Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Seconds after ISU took a lead, Likekele scored the game-winning layup with 3.8 seconds remaining.
That was the final moment of the Cowboys’ season as the pandemic shut down sports the next day. It is still a good memory for Anderson, who was praised for his quick thinking of inbounding the ball to Likekele after the Cyclones made a bucket.
“Everybody was up the floor, so I was like I can’t wait on them to get the ball out,” Anderson said. “I thought I might as well take it out, so that’s when I got the ball, went out of bounds and saw Ice go across my face. He was the first person I saw and the rest is history.”
