Oklahoma State did something only one other team had done all season: beat Baylor.
The old adage of “third time’s a charm” worked Friday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
OSU knocked off the top-seeded Bears, 83-74, earning a spot in Saturday’s championship game. OSU will face Texas at 5 p.m. for the Big 12 Conference Tournament title.
“That (Baylor) team had lost one game all year,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “They ran through the league, had the coach of the year and got a guy who many thought was player of the year. We stood up and we fought.
“We took some blows, which you do this time of the year, but we never got knocked out. We got up off the mat a few times when we needed to and kept swinging. I was proud of them, but we have to turn our attention. We didn’t come here to win a semifinal game. We came here to try and win a championship.”
The Cowboys (20-7) find themselves in the conference tournament championship game for the first time since 2005. That year, the Cowboys defeated Texas Tech, 72-68, to win their second-straight title.
Their win over Baylor in this year’s tournament semifinals was done in the final 2 minutes and 7 seconds after Baylor broke a 70-70 tie with a layup. OSU outscored Baylor 13-2 over the final 2:07.
It started with a three-point play from sophomore Avery Anderson, who scored a jumper and a free throw. Anderson finished the night with 20 points – scoring in double figures for the third-straight and in six of the past seven games.
On the next possession, freshman Rondel Walker made a similar play. He scored a layup and free throw to quickly push the OSU lead to four points. The final seven OSU points came at the free throw line, and four of those came from freshman star Cade Cunningham, who led all players with 25 points.
“Those were huge,” Boynton said of the plays from Anderson and Walker. “I hope we continue to disspell this notion that we’re Cade and a bunch of puppets out there. (Cunningham) is really good. He’s the best player in the country. … At the same time, we have some other really good guys. I told Rondel Walker in the locker room after the game (Thursday) that he was going to need to be ready today, and he answered the bell, and Avery stepped up again today, as well.”
The Cowboys trailed by eight with 7:49 left in the game following a 10-2 run which was sparked by a pair of 3-pointers. That came after the Cowboys failed to make a field goal for 5:49. There were just three made foul shots for OSU during that stretch.
Before that dry spell, the Cowboys led the Bears (22-2) for 12:27. The Cowboys led by five at halftime after closing the first half with an 8-4 run, thanks to six points from Anderson.
Walker and sophomore Kalib Boone also scored in double figures for the Cowboys. They scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Friday’s win came on what would have been the 85th birthday for former OSU coach Eddie Sutton, who passed away in May. Boynton said it was special to win the way his team did on Sutton’s birthday.
“Knowing that today would have been Coach Sutton’s 85th birthday, and winning the way we did, I think we won with toughness, but I’ll go back and watch to make sure,” Boynton said. “I think we won with toughness tonight.”
