Oklahoma State threw it back to the ‘90s for its men’s basketball contest Saturday afternoon, and it resulted in a win for the home team inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
On a day where OSU honored the 1995 Final Four team – the program’s first in 44 years – this year’s squad played like the teams of old in an upset victory over a ranked Texas Tech team.
Much like that 1995 squad that knocked off two higher seeds – each led by a player selected either first or second in the 1996 and 1997 NBA Drafts – to reach the Final Four in Seattle, Washington, the current Cowboys pulled off an upset.
OSU made just enough free throws down the stretch and came up with key defensive stops in its 73-70 win over the No. 24 Red Raiders. It marked the third OSU win in the past four games, and it also ended a Red Raiders’ three-game winning streak.
“I’m really proud of the way our kids competed against them today for 40 minutes,” Boynton said. “Things didn’t always go exactly how we wanted to, but we showed the type of resiliency and competitive spirit that will give us a chance to continue to get better.
“… I thought our crowd, in general, was terrific. It’s one of the things I’m most excited about in leading this program. There is a real sense of pride in following this program and seeing it get back to where it’s consistently successful. None of that’s more evident than what we saw today.”
Saturday’s win came in front of the third-largest home crowd this season. It was listed at 8,424 – just a few hundred less than the Cowboys’ home games against Kansas and Georgetown.
“Today, it was loud and I loved it,” freshman Kalib Boone, a Tulsa native, said. “I love playing in this gym, because that crowd gives me energy.”
Graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent also said the crowd had an impact on him.
“I couldn’t hear myself think at one point,” Laurent said. “It was crazy.”
The GIA crowd began to really get rowdy midway through the second half when the Cowboys (13-12 overall, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) rallied from a seven-point deficit. Six-straight free throws cut the lead to one point, but Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti, who tied for a team lead with 15 points, converted a traditional three-point play.
The game remained within five points until OSU sophomore Isaac Likekele, who scored 14 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists, also made a layup and free throw, tying the game at 56.
Likelele later gave his squad a 66-62 lead with 5 minute and 25 seconds left in the game. However, the Cowboys failed to score for the next four minutes. It was once again Likekele – with a pair of free throws – that ended the drought.
Seconds later, Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey slipped and turned the ball over. Laurent grabbed the ball and gave OSU a chance to expand its lead. With the shot clock winding down, OSU senior Lindy Waters threw up a contested shot that missed, but Laurent was there to grab one of the Cowboys’ 15 offensive rebounds.
OSU grabbed 15 more rebounds (37-22) than the Red Raiders did in the contest. Laurent’s board was big, because TTU fouled him and sent him to the charity stripe. He sank both shots with 30 seconds on the clock.
The final 30 seconds came down to a few makes and several misses at the free throw line. TTU’s Kevin McCullar made two foul shots before Laurent made 1 of 2 free throws. TTU’s Chris Clarke had a chance to tie the game at the foul line, but missed both.
During the final six seconds, Likekele and Boone each made 1 of 2 at the line, while Texas Tech’s Kyler Edwards made one before being called for a lane violation on a shot he purposely missed.
Boone’s final free throw gave OSU a three-point lead. TTU threw a last-second pass hoping for a prayer in the final second of the game, but Waters broke up the pass as the horn sounded.
“To see us come up with stops when we needed it and secure rebounds – I hope it made Coach (Eddie) Sutton proud,” Boynton said. “I hope it made Mr. (Henry) Iba proud. I hope it made the ‘95 team proud, and all of our fans the same.”
The Cowboys made 31 of 38 free throws, while TTU made just 12 of 20 at the stripe. It was the most foul shots – made and attempted – by the Cowboys this season.
Boone led the team by making 12 of 14 attempts en route to scoring 16 points. Laurent also scored 16 points, but he made 7 of 8 at the free throw line.
“We have a bunch of guys who are good free throw shooters,” Boynton said. “We don’t have anybody who’s a bad free throw shooter. If they’re not focused on the right things or they’re not going through their routine the right way, then it’s something we need to address. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the basket, and you don’t have control over that.”
Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5) beat OSU 85-50 on Jan. 4 in Lubbock, Texas, when both teams opened their respective Big 12 schedules. On Saturday, TTU coach Chris Beard gave credit to the Cowboys for earning the victory, which ended a three-game skid against the Red Raiders.
“I just want to congratulate Oklahoma State,” Beard said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Mike Boynton. You learn a lot about a guy’s character and toughness when his back is against the wall. This is three of the last four games they’ve won; the only loss in that stretch was a one-possession game at Baylor. That’s the mark of a team that has a lot of heart and character. There’s a lot of season left. We understood what we were getting into today. Under no ounce of truth did we underestimate these guys or anything.
“This is a team we have a lot of respect for; one of the best starting fives in the Big 12. A team that’s really rallying and been playing their best basketball when it matters most: February with March close. Congratulations to Oklahoma State. The better team won today. … They were the more aggressive team for most of the game and they made their free throws. The story today in Stillwater is the better team won, that was Oklahoma State today.”
The Cowboys will try to keep momentum going when they travel to West Virginia for a 6 p.m. tipoff Tuesday. The No. 14-ranked Mountaineers lost at No. 1 Baylor, 70-59, on Saturday.
