In the height of the sports closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, videos surfaced across the country of college football players finding unique ways to train away from their usual routine of the weight room with strength coaches.
Oklahoma State redshirt junior defensive end Brock Martin, for example, tweeted out a video of him jumping onto the flatbed of a farm work truck – simulating the training for athletes jumping onto boxes to work on vertical jumps.
But earlier this week, Tylan Wallace shared perhaps one of the most unique workout routines during quarantine.
Wallace, who spent most of his quarantine continuing to rehab from an ACL injury, found another use for a household product found in the home of most pet owners.
“At home, I was trying to make work with whatever I had, so at one point, I was doing squats with a 40-pound box of cat litter,” said Wallace, who mentioned his brother has a cat. “So I was trying to do anything I could to make it work. I was working out at home in my living room, I was jogging around trails, you know, I was doing whatever I could to try and stay in shape. It was definitely tough, but it was definitely worth it now.”
While he may be able to use that story to land a sponsorship with a cat litter company when he heads to the NFL, he was happy to finally get to return to campus in mid-June to continue working on his right knee – which he is wearing a brace on during the first few practices this fall.
“Coming in and actually going into the training room, actually doing rehab stuff where they have the right equipment and everything that I need was definitely a big boost from a cat litter box,” Wallace said. “But I think that definitely was a big help with me in my rehab process.”
It wasn’t just training with the hopes of playing this fall – which has been trimmed down to 10 games from the regular 12 by the Big 12 Conference – that some players had to manage.
Malcolm Rodriguez was one of the first Oklahoma State athletes to acknowledge that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus – though he was asymptomatic – and had to quarantine for a specific amount of time.
“The medical staff allowed me to go home because I was so close to being home, so I went home. I was in a camper the whole time and I stayed away from the family,” the Wagoner product said. “My mom had to bring me some food out on the step. And so that was just my whole day, just chilling in an RV by myself and just getting food brought to me, so I just stayed away from my family.”
With being asymptomatic, Rodriguez never felt the full brunt of the virus like those who have been hospitalized across the country.
“I never had symptoms, and that’s why it was kind of scary and kind of shocked me when I first came down and they told me I was positive,” Rodriguez said.
He is back on the playing field, now, working out with the team during Wednesday’s opening practice for fall camp.
“The medical staff here does a very good job of, you know, making sure that procedures are good, everything’s tight and everything is sanitized, so I feel safe for sure,” the Cowboy linebacker said.
