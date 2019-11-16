Saturday’s contest at Boone Pickens Stadium didn’t resemble a typical conference game fans in Stillwater are used to watching.
There were only a pair of successful long throws, but not flashy runs by Heisman Trophy hopeful Chuba Hubbard. Yet, Oklahoma State dominated Kansas in a game that was never really in doubt, especially following a couple of early OSU touchdowns.
The Cowboys used tough defense and created turnovers, while making enough plays offensively to drop Kansas, 31-13, to win their third-straight game. It marks the first time OSU has won three-consecutive Big 12 Conference games in two years.
"That was a good win for us. I told the team that I was proud of the way they started fast,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “From the first kickoff they started fast, really in all three phases. I wish we would have kicked the ball a little better, field goal-wise, but other than that we were pretty good. We were very aggressive on defense. They were able to contain them. Their running back (Pooka Williams Jr.) is a good player. He breaks one in just about every game, so we did a good job of containing him. We got some pressure on the quarterback (Carter Stanley). On third down, we had an unbelievable day on defense. They went 6-17 on third down, and over half of them were over third and 10. Overall, the guys played really well. I'll let them enjoy this one and then come back to work tomorrow and get going and get ready to play the next one."
Winning the turnover battle was key for the Cowboys (7-3 overall, 4-3 Big 12) in their home win. They did the same thing in the two previous games, both of which were conference wins by a score of 34-27.
OSU won the battle 3-0 over the Jayhawks by intercepting three passes. OSU intercepted three different quarterbacks in contest.
"As a coach, you are always a little bittersweet about a couple of things here or there,” OSU offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson said. “We scored on the opening possession. We didn't turn the ball over for the first time all year. We limited some penalties. We got some big plays from our players. On the whole, I'm pretty happy about today's performance."
Meanwhile, OSU redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders didn’t throw an interception for the first time since Sept. 7. Sanders won the first two games without throwing a pick, but he’s thrown 11 since that Week 2 contest.
On Saturday, he completed 12 of 18 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 37 yards on 11 carries. Sanders left the game late and was seen on the sideline and after the game with a brace on his right hand.
After the win, he clarified he was OK. Gundy confirmed it.
“It’s just precautionary,” Gundy said. “Plus, we needed to play Dru (Brown), but we didn’t have an opportunity, so it worked out well for us to get him in the game.”
Filling in for Sanders was redshirt senior Dru Brown, who was 3 of 5 for 70 yards and a touchdown. He found junior wide receiver Dillon Stoner for a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Stoner also caught the lone touchdown from Sanders. It was a 51-yard bomb in the second quarter. Stoner finished the day with five receptions for 150 yards.
“He’s always played at that level,” Sanders said of Stoner. “He’s that good of a player. I truly believe he’s one of our truly talented guys. I would say people are starting to notice him, because that’s who Stoner is.”
Stoner’s big plays were the two longest OSU plays of the day, aside from a 41-yard run by LD Brown during the final minutes. Brown finished with 89 yards on nine carries.
The Cowboys’ rushing attack was again led by redshirt sophomore Chuba Hubbard, who carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards. It was his second-lowest output during the past six games. It was also his fourth-lowest of the season – against a team near the bottom in rushing yards allowed per game.
Hubbard’s longest run of the day was 18 yards. It was also his shortest, longest run of a game since that Sept. 21 loss at Texas.
"We just try to come out fast every single game,” Hubbard said. “We try to put points up on the board, and our defense tries to stop them fast so we can get back out on the field. We did a great job of having guys flying around the field. It was an early game, so we knew one of the team's was going to be sleeping and it wasn't us. It was a great win."
The Cowboys jumped out to a 31-0 lead before Kansas scored twice in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6) scored 14 points on a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Carter Stanley.
Those two drives combined for 158 of Kansas’ 290 yards of total offense in the loss. The Jayhawks were held to just 39 yards on the ground.
