Cowgirl corner kicks lead to 2-0 victory over Roadrunners

In the midst of a scramble at the net, Gabriella Coleman gained control of the ball and took her shot.
After Oklahoma State midfielder Shyann McClary launched a corner kick into the air, a cluster of OSU and UTSA players were vying for possession of the ball. Coleman, a senior forward on the Cowgirl soccer team, watched it ricochet from person to person. A couple of her teammates made contact with the ball, but no one could secure it to attempt a goal.
Then the ball reached Coleman’s feet, and she quickly knocked it into the net, providing her team with extra security.
OSU rolled past UTSA, 2-0, in its opener Thursday night at Neal Patterson Stadium, and both goals resulted from corner kicks.
At first, Coleman wasn’t sure if her goal counted, but she was able to breathe a sigh of relief.
“It kind of just bounced off the post,” Coleman said. “…I thought the keeper touched it, but I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, it went in.’”
The Cowgirls notched their first goal of the season in the 29th minute with senior defender Ally Jackson’s header off Kim Rodriguez’s corner kick. The score remained at 1-0 until Coleman took advantage of McClary’s corner kick in the 77th minute.
“Even last year, I think we were really dangerous on set plays,” coach Colin Carmichael said. “We know we get great delivery for sure, and we’ve got some kids that are aggressive and attack the ball.”
Carmichael said set plays can serve as the game-changer when a team doesn’t have many opportunities to score, and that was the case for the Cowgirls (1-0).
No one attempted a shot until the 12th minute, when Coleman kicked the ball far right of the net. The Roadrunners had five shots on goal while the Cowgirls recorded only four, but freshman goalkeeper Evie Vitali kept UTSA off the board. She had four saves in her collegiate debut.
Vitali is one of three keepers contending for the starting role. Sophomore Amber Lockwood and redshirt freshman Ary Purifoy are also in the running, but Vitali earned the spot in the Cowgirls’ opener because she trained well earlier in the week, Carmichael said.
“We gave Evie the nod, and she stepped up,” Carmichael said. “She handled the routine stuff that she had to and made a couple of nice plays as well to keep them off the score line.”
Vitali and the No. 16 Cowgirls managed to win without two of their stars. Fifth-year defender Charmé Morgan had to sit out because of a red card she received at the end of last season, and junior forward/midfielder Olyvia Dowell couldn’t play because of COVID-19 protocols. Carmichael said this means Dowell is out of the lineup for at least seven days.
The Cowgirls will continue playing in the BancFirst Cowgirl Soccer Invitational at 11 a.m. Sunday against Pitt. Although Carmichael is glad to start the season with a win, he is also looking ahead at ways the Cowgirls can improve.
“UTSA, as we knew, would be very competitive and tough to play against, and they were,” Carmichael said. “To their great credit, they disrupted us and took us out of what we wanted to do. … We have to be able to play when a team is physical and kind of outhustles us a little bit. We have to do a better job of maintaining our composure and playing the way we want to play.”
