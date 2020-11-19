The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team capped its fall season in about the same manner it was playing when its 2020 spring season came to an abrupt end last March.
OSU women’s tennis coach Chris Young talked about the fall season and the issues with trying to create a spring schedule via Zoom last week. Young was quite pleased with his team’s performance at the Fall Series Championship, which was hosted by OSU a few days prior, where his Cowgirls won the doubles championship and finished first and second in singles.
“We’re a pretty confident group after the hard work that we put in,” Young said. “A lot of credit goes to (OSU strength and conditioning assistant) Nick Hoheisel and all of the work he’s done with the girls. I thought our fitness level really showed through. That’s something we pride ourselves on – being the best team on the third day of a tournament, because the third day of a tournament, everybody’s fitness begins to show.
“… I think our girls gained a lot of confidence all throughout the lineup. You could make a case for several of the girls being our No. 1 singles player right now, and I think that’s a good problem for us to have because that’s going to give us some good competition going into the spring and keep everybody hungry and motivated.”
On the final day of the tournament, the doubles team of Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Ayumi Miyamoto were crowned champs. They beat the Baylor duo of Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj, 6-2, to cap the tournament.
The OSU doubles team of Daniella Medvedeva and Alana Wolfberg defeated a Texas Tech team, 6-4, while OSU’s other team of Dariya Detkovskaya and Lenka Stara beat another Baylor team, 6-4. Young was pleased with his doubles performances, despite them not resembling the teams that were paired together last year.
“All of the doubles teams were the highlight for me, because we put three new doubles team together,” Young said. “Bunyawi and Ayumi actually played their very first tournament together last fall. They went and played at a professional and got in the finals in doubles. They could have been a team we rode with last year, but we felt like it would give us more depth if we split them up and put them with different partners, and Lisa and Ayumi became an All-American team.
“With Ayumi being an All-American, we feel confident that she’s one of the best, if not the best doubles player in the country in my mind. I think we can put her with anybody on our team and they can do well. When you have someone as talented at Bunyawi, I think it makes it a pretty good team. I think 6-2 was the closest anybody got to them in the matches they played, so it was pretty dominant for them.”
In singles, it was two Cowgirls facing each other for the championship. Alana Wolfberg defeated Thamchaiwat, 6-4, 6-4, for the flight one title. Wolfberg’s improvement in just the beginning part of her second season on campus has been quite noticeable for Young.
“I think Alana is the most improved, just from a comfortability standpoint,” Young said. “I always say kids improve the most between their freshman and sophomore years when they come back after that freshman year. … She just came back a much more confident person and that came with experience. I thought she was on track to win our central regional championship in singles a few weeks ago, but then she pulled her hamstring, but she recovered from that.”
In the flight two singles, Detkovskaya beat Baylor’s Shakhraichuk, 7-5, 6-2, to win that championship. Like Wolfberg, Detkovskaya has also improved a bunch since her first spring as a Cowgirl.
“I think Dariya showed me the most of any player we have over the weekend,” Young said. “I was most impressed with Dariya, with her level of commitment and competing the way we’ve been asking her to do it. She put it all together, and when she does that, she can beat anybody. She’s very physical, very athletic. I was very pleased with her performance.”
Overall, it was a successful weekend to close out the fall season. Young’s squad was highly ranked when the spring season ended, and he believes his team has already improved before this year’s spring campaign begins.
“The thing we learned about our team is that we have a lot of depth,” Young said. “I think you saw it all the way up and down our lineup. Our girls competed well, and it’s going to give us a lot of opportunities with our lineup, especially with adding one more player in January. The challenge as a coach when you have that depth is to put people in the right spots.”
As far as the spring goes, Young is still working on his schedule, like most spring sports coaches. The COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases has made it difficult, but he think he’s close to being done.
Young hopes to release the schedule by Dec. 1, which he admits is much later than normal.
“I’d say our spring schedule is 95 percent done,” Young said. “Typically for the national indoor team championship, which is in February, it’s a 16-team event and you have 15 regionals in January that are called the kickoff weekend. Four teams play at each region and you play in to go to the national team indoors. We got an email (Nov. 6) during the event we were hosting saying that now only eight teams are going to qualify for the national team indoors in February, and they’re only going to have seven regionals. So, with us finishing outside the top seven last year, that went from us hosting two dates of competition in January to now there’s a draft format for this that’s going to take place the first week of December. That was challenging for us, because we lost two home matches.
“One thing we’re going to do in regards to the schedule wise is we’re going to play some Big 12 teams in a nonconfernece match, as well. For example, we’re supposed to go to Texas this year, and they’ll probably be the preseason favorite. … We were supposed to go there for the conference match, but now they’re coming here and doing a nonconference match with us, so we’ll play them twice this year. We’ll probably play a couple other Big 12 teams twice.”
