Forcing a team into more turnovers than points is always a good way to go about a game plan in basketball.
That’s exactly what the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team was able to do in the first half of Monday’s 84-41 blowout of Duquesne to close out nonconference play.
The Cowgirls pressured the Dukes in 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, while limiting the visitors from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to just 10 points.
“I thought we were swarming with our defense in the first half,” Cowgirl coach Jim Littell said. “We had 27 or 28 deflections in the first half. Everybody was getting after it defensively.”
The pressure allowed Oklahoma State to overcome a bit of a slow start on offense in the first quarter.
The Cowgirls managed just 12 points in the opening 10 minutes – shooting 5 of 17 (29.4%) from the field – but found fire in the final three quarters.
With the defense forcing the hand of the Dukes, the offense was able to get ignited with 19 fast-break points for the game.
“We used our defense to create some offense, and got some easy baskets because I think we wore them down with the pressure we put on in the first half,” Littell said. “… I think what we did defensively sparked us, and we settled down and started running a lot better offense.”
It was the fifth game this season Oklahoma State has forced its opponent into at least 20 turnovers, and its sixth game with at least 20 points off of turnovers.
“Our pressure is something we work on every day in practice,” Gray said. “We get after each other, and obviously that translates to a game. And I think a lot of teams watch our film, but they don’t really realize how much we pressure, how hard it is to get to the wing.”
With the easy buckets came an increase in shooting percentage. Despite making just over a quarter of its shots to open the contest, the Cowgirls finished the mid-afternoon game converting on more than half of their shots – going 35 of 66 (53%) from the field and attempting just nine 3-pointers.
Oklahoma State got its usual output from leading scorers Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack.
Gray scored a game-high 23 points, which was just ahead of Mack, who scored 21 to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.
But it was the supporting cast that stood out to Littell.
“We’ve always got two kids that we can count on scoring, but we had five kids in that six- to eight-point range, and if we can do that – have some people in the eight, nine, 10 range – and have that type of balance, it’s going to really help us,” the Cowgirl coach said.
Because of the success of her teammates, Gray nearly had a double-double of her own. She finished with a career-high nine assists.
“I actually didn’t know I had nine assists until after the game,” Gray said. “We shot well today, so I just made a pass and they made a shot. They did all the work.”
Oklahoma State ended up getting its bench players extra work heading into Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener against Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
With the lopsided affair, six Cowgirls came off the bench and played nearly nine minutes or more, each, with three of those players contributing at least six points. Lauren Fields came off the bench and contributed eight points and four rebounds, while Ja’Mee Asberry and Bigue Sarr chipped in six points each.
“We feel Sara Rodrigues (who played nine minutes and scored two points) is going to be a really good player here, but she’s just trying to figure the game out,” Littell said. “Sarr played well for us, and she can help us in conference play.”
