Oklahoma State women’s soccer coaches and players sat patiently waiting on the Neal Patterson Stadium grass to see if their name would be announced as one of the 48 teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
They watched and waited through most of the selection show Monday afternoon until the Cowgirls were finally announced. There were seven teams left to be announced when OSU popped up on the video board as the No. 10 seed.
“It was really fun,” OSU senior Charmé Morgan said. “Nice to come out in the middle of the day. Come out in this beautiful weather and see our name on that bracket.”
OSU junior Grace Yochum was also happy with her team’s seeding.
“We’re ready to play, ready to go out there,” Yochum said. “It’s really exciting. We think we have a pretty good seed in 10, which is better than we thought we’d get.”
Yochum is excited to play in the postseason after being injured during the fall of 2019 NCAA Tournament when OSU advanced to the second round. She also wants her squad to advance further than it has in past years.
“We just want to go far,” Yochum said. “The past couple of years, we’ve made the tournament, but we haven’t gone that far. That’s been a big thing. Yes, it’s cool to make the tournament, especially in a year like this, but also we want to make a run. We want to be one of those teams that leaves their mark on the NCAA Tournament.”
The Cowgirls (12-3-1) were ranked No. 18 entering Monday’s selection show. Yet, received one of the 16 national seeds. It was a pleasant surprise.
“We really didn’t know what to think, because this tournament is unique with 48 teams,” OSU coach Colin Carmichael said. “If I had been asked, I probably would have said we’re somewhere between 14-20 would have been my guess. To get a 10, I think it shows the committee had a lot of respect for what we did, and also a lot of respect for the Big 12. We got a 4, 5 and 10 (seeds) of the three teams that got in and I think that speaks volumes for the quality in our league.”
OSU will have a first-round bye and will await the winner of the Colorado–South Alabama game. The Cowgirls will play either April 30 or May 1 in a to-be-determined site in North Carolina.
The entire tournament will be played in North Carolina. The first round games will be April 27-28.
“I’m thrilled,” Carmichael said. “I think having the opportunity to get to keep playing regardless of who we’re playing and when. We’re one of 48 teams that still get to play, so we talked to our team about that. We’re very thankful for that, we’re very blessed and we’re really excited. When you consider all of difficulties and sacrifices that have gone into this from these players and staff, it’s just a testament to them how well we’v handled everything. Our reward is getting to keep playing, and playing in the NCAA Tournament.”
If the Cowgirls would play South Alabama, it would have a special meaning for Carmichael and assistant coach Karen Hancock. Before working at OSU, they met at South Alabama where Hancock coached and Carmichael was finishing his undergraduate degree.
Carmichael graduated from South Alabama in 1994 before coming to OSU to join Hancock. He said the Cowgirls have played South Alabama twice about 20 years ago.
“I just told the team it would be great if we all got together and tried to watch that – maybe out here or maybe in the locker room,” Carmichael said. “We’ll definitely watch.
“If they advance against Colorado, that would be really cool for me to get to play against the Jags. … There are some people not associated with soccer, but in the administration that are still there and I have good friends down in Mobile still. They have a tough game with Colorado, but I’ve got to say I’ll be pulling for the Jags.”
OSU last played April 11 when it hosted Notre Dame and won, 2-1, in overtime. When it does play in North Carolina, it will be doing so after a long break.
The layoff concerns Carmichael and his players, but they said there will be plenty of rest and film watching, while also practicing hard to stay sharp before its second-round match.
“We didn’t play this weekend a lot of those teams did,” Carmichael said.
“We’re now going to be down for the best part of 16-17 days before we play. We’ll have to make sure we’re managing our training and our loads correctly trying to keep to keep our kids sharp without doing too much. It’s definitely interesting, and a part of me would like to play in the first round, but at the same time, how can you be upset about getting a bye to the second round of the NCAAs – we’ll definitely take that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.