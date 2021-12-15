Cowgirls end losing streak with home victory against Southern

After nearly a month of playing away from Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team returned home and snapped a losing streak.
The Cowgirls rolled past Southern University, 75-33, on Wednesday night, bouncing back from dropping three straight road games. It was the first time they competed at home since defeating Missouri State on Nov. 17.
The victory provided OSU with a starting point for a turnaround, and coach Jim Littell could sense the Cowgirls’ newfound enthusiasm.
“It was good to see our players have some fun in the second half and smile and enjoy playing,” Littell said. “I thought it was a lot of fun, and two interesting halves for sure.”
Early in the game, it looked as if the Cowgirls (4-4) might continue their nonconference slide. No one scored in the first minute and a half, and Southern went on a 7-0 run to generate an 11-5 lead with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
Then OSU broke away from the Jaguars (2-7) soon before halftime. The Cowgirls leaned on their defensive resolve. Sophomore forward Taylen Collins had back-to-back steals, and junior guard Lauren Fields followed with another.
With a defensive foundation in place, the Cowgirls could ignite their offense.
Collins and Fields converted their steals into layups to create a 24-15 halftime lead, and OSU never surrendered it.
“I think we just picked up our defensive intensity, and having the encouragement from the bench as well transitions onto the court,” said Neferatali Notoa, a starting sophomore guard. “We also had a good halftime talk about thinking about defense and focusing on defense, and that will give us offensive opportunities.”
Although Fields and Collins led the Cowgirls with 18 and 15 points, respectively, they didn’t have to carry the team.
Notoa added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Ruthie Udoumoh, a sophomore forward from Broken Arrow, tallied a career-high 13 points, shooting 5 for 6 from the field. OSU opened the second half on a 13-0 run and continued to build a comfortable advantage, getting a boost from 27 bench points after halftime.
OSU also improved its ball security. After recording 16 first-half turnovers, the Cowgirls cut that number to two in the second half.
“I think we just played our style of play,” Notoa said. “Just stayed calm, collected and took our opportunities when we could.”
Littell joked that he would like to find a way to can the energy his team had in the second half and save it for future games. With three matchups until conference play begins, the Cowgirls are working on confidence. Next, OSU faces UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
