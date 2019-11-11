Cowgirls excited to host NCAA tourney match

The jitters were jumping at Neal Patterson Stadium on Monday.
Oklahoma State knew it was going to be in the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, and would likely host as a top 15 team in the RPI and the regular season champion of the Big 12 Conference. But that didn’t keep the Cowgirls from being on the edge of their seat as the names flickered across the screen and Oklahoma State was in the last quarter of the bracket to be announced.
“I was more nervous to sit there and watch that, than I was to play a game,” senior midfielder Jaci Jones said. “You’re waiting to hear your name – we knew we were going to be in, but wanted to figure out who we were going to play and what side of the bracket we’re on. But I’m excited.”
That opponent is South Dakota State, winners of the Summit League Championship – by way of a penalty kicks shootout in the title game against Denver, the regular season champion.
Oklahoma State also earned the third seed in its portion of the bracket, getting a home game in meeting with the Jackrabbits.
It will be the first NCAA postseason game held in the two-year Neal Patterson Stadium.
“To get a home game is amazing, and we get to play in this wonderful stadium at least one more time,” Cowgirl coach Colin Carmichael said. “… We haven’t lost here all year, so we felt really good about that.”
Oklahoma State heads into the NCAA tournament have lost its last match.
The Cowboys went to overtime against Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Tournament, with the Jayhawks getting a goal in the second extra period to win 2-1 – and go on to win the tournament title in Kansas City, Kansas.
While OSU was hoping to win the conference’s regular season and postseason championships for the first time in the same year, Carmichael viewed the loss with a silver-lining.
“About an hour later, you start thinking big picture, and start thinking, ‘Wow, what would we have had left for Sunday (title game)?’ It would have been very difficult for us to go out and do it again,” the Cowboy coach said. “So our kids got to rest, and hopefully that will help us out moving forward and we should have a lot of good energy for the Friday game.”
It’s not just the rest that could benefit Oklahoma State.
Having lost their first game since the Big 12 opener on Sept. 26 – tying the next game before winning eight consecutive – and in such a fashion as they did – scoring two minutes into the match and ultimately losing – could be good for the mind.
“I think it kind of woke us up a little bit and made us realize that any team can beat us on any day,” Jones said. “It really made us come together and realize, if we lose these games, we’re done, because we had known if we were to lose that game … we had another game going into this week.
“Now, that being in the back of our minds that this is could be our last game, it will push us even harder.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.