For what has shown to be a second-half team early in the season, Oklahoma State flipped things around on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirl basketball team used a huge second quarter to propel it to a 69-38 victory against Rice in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The victory marks the fifth-straight year the Cowgirls have won their first five games in a season.
Vivian Gray led the way with 16 points, and Lauren Fields scored 12. Natasha Mack continued her multi-dimensional solid play with her fourth double-double of the season, this time with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
OSU coach Jim Littell said he thought his staff game planned well, and it showed on the court with his players.
“I thought our kids listened and were very attentive,” Littell said. “Nothing came easy for Rice today.”
On defense, the Cowgirls gave the Owls trouble all game, forcing 28 turnovers, while scoring 25 points off of them. Rice couldn’t sustain offense through much of the game because OSU was in its passing lanes causing chaos. Littell said the defense’s ability to make plays opened up all kinds of possibilities for the offense.
“We denied all of the passes that we needed to deny and we kept the ball out of the high post area,” Littell said. “We used defense to create offense.”
The Cowgirls (5-0) opened the nonconference game with a quick lead, but Rice star and reigning Conference USA player of the year, Erica Ogwumike, hit two 3-pointers midway through the first to give the Owls their first lead.
The advantage, which reached as much as five points, lasted until a minute into the second quarter. It was the only lead Rice had all game. In the second frame, the Cowgirls caught fire and outscored the Owls 27-4 in the quarter, which allowed OSU to take a commanding 42-21 lead at the half.
Littell said the defense was the squad to credit for the big run in the second half, as it kept the tempo up and outplayed Rice.
“We got out and got some things transition wise,” Littell said. “... We rose to a different level defensively, and it allowed us to get on a pretty big run.”
Rice (2-3) was unable to cut the OSU lead to anything lower than 19 points throughout the second half, as the Cowgirls kept the pressure going out of the locker room. OSU played some of its reserves in the fourth quarter, and it rode the wave to the big victory.
Rice was one score away from beating No. 5 Texas A&M earlier in the week, but the Owls looked like a much different team Saturday, in part to the Cowgirls’ strong effort.
Ogwumike came into the game leading Rice in points, rebounds and assists, but Littell said she had to earn all 14 points she mustered against the Cowgirls.
Gray received the task to guard Ogwumike, and she said some previous experience with the Owls’ star allowed her to know what to do.
“I was at USA trials with her,” Gray said. “She played good then, too. I kind of knew how she played, though, seeing off of that and off of film. It was challenge, but I like a challenge.
OSU now gets ready to travel to the Virgin Islands, where it will play No. 1 Oregon on Thursday in the Paradise Jam. Littell said things are starting to come together for the Cowgirls heading into the big game.
“I’m proud of our effort and we’re going to continue to work to get better offensively and do some things better in transition,” Littell said. “But it’s a big win for us.”
