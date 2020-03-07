Lenka Stara slyly looked at her coach, cracked a smile and pumped her right fist ever so slightly.
It wasn’t much of a celebration, but the final point of Friday night’s match was uneventful.
Stara’s opponent double faulted her serve. It clinched Stara’s win on the east end of the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center, which also secured Oklahoma State’s win over Texas Tech in its first home conference outdoor match of the season.
The Cowgirls beat Texas Tech 4-1, opening Big 12 Conference action with a victory. It was their first match in nearly two weeks.
OSU coach Chris Young added it was nice to play a night game at home despite it chilly weather.
“It’s nice to win the first one,” Young said. “… It was definitely an adjustment for us playing under the lights and the girls seeing the ball differently. I think it was a good test for us. It’s important for us to play at night, because we’ll have other night matches as we go throughout the season.”
The Cowgirls led 3-1, but the remaining three matches were tightly contested, with the Cowgirls trailing in the second set on two courts before Stara’s final game began. The Cowgirls won the first sets in those matches, but third sets seemed inevitable with Stara trailing 5-4 after losing a deuce point.
Stara won the next two games and led 40-30 in her final game. Texas Tech’s Isa Di Laura double faulted her serve, and Stara won 6-4, 7-5 on Court No. 6.
“With Lenka, sometimes it’s not always pretty, but she finds a way to get it done,” Young said. “She’s been doing that all year. Today was far from her best match, but the thing is I like the way she’s always hanging there and finding a way.”
Bunyawi Thamchaiwat was the first Cowgirl to clinch her singles match. The No. 23-ranked Cowgirl beat Margarita Skiabina in straight sets – 6-2, 6-1 – on Court No. 2, improving to 8-0 in singles’ matches this year.
“The thing that she’s improved the most this year is just her consistency,” Young said.
“I think she’s doing a really good job with consistent play and that’s really important for her. I think she’s been able to execute and do some things technically very well. She’s opening the court up and has been really solid.”
Ayumi Miyamoto defeated Lisa Mays in straight sets on Court No. 3 to give OSU a 3-1 lead. Miyamoto, who is ranked No. 63, trailed 4-1 in the second set before winning five-straight games to clinch her singles victory.
“Ayumi’s performance was the most impressive today,” Young said. “She really showed some toughness, and that’s something she’s been able to work on.”
The team match started with three closely-contested doubles matches. The No. 5-ranked doubles team of Lisa Marie Rioux and Miyamoto won their match 6-2 after taking control of midway through.
OSU clinched the doubles point on Court No. 2 when Stara and Thamchaiwat defeated the No. 75-ranked team in the country, 6-3.
“For us, it was understanding what Big 12 play is all about and getting off to a good start with the first conference match and being at home,” Young said. “I thought the doubles set the tone year for us. We didn’t play exceptionally well today – probably not our best tennis – but I thought the girls competed well and got the job done.”
Young talked about the importance of winning the deuce points, which were huge in every match.
“The deuce point is so important and it’s a momentum swing no matter what,” Young said. “No matter what the score is in the set, when it gets to deuce, it can be a momentum swing. You see that throughout and you see how important those are, so we pride ourselves on being good on the deuce points and being able to have game plans, execute and be very aggressive on the deuce points.”
The Cowgirls will host the Big 12 and NCAA Championships later this spring, but only three of their remaining 10 matches will be at home before the Big 12s in April.
They next host TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday before taking the road until March 22.
