Kiley Naomi has taken control of the Oklahoma State softball leadoff spot and through two weeks, Kenny Gajewski is loving the decision.
The Cowgirls have lost three games, each by a single run, but Gajewski knows they have the talent to be undefeated. That talent starts with Naomi, the sophomore shortstop who batted near the end of the order a year ago.
After an offseason of working on Naomi's batting, Gajewski decided to try her out at the spot and since then, Naomi isn’t looking to give it up.
“I went to Jeff (Cottrill) and said, ‘You know what, let’s just throw her in there,’” Gajewski said. “She is a kid that we have always wanted to be up there, because of her speed and her power. I walked up to her, because I didn’t want her to see her name on the lineup card. I said, ‘Hey, I am going to lead you off here today, you have been having some great at-bats.’ She didn’t freak out or smile. From her first at-bat, I don’t think she is going to give it up”.
Naomi, who averaged .258 last year, is now hitting .429 and is already halfway to her season home run total of six from last year.
She and the Cowgirls will look to keep up the hot streak when they start off their third road tournament of the young season with the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday and Saturday.
Naomi’s play at the plate isn’t the only thing she is performing well at, but her field expertise was impeccable last year. Her infield teammate, junior third baseman Sydney Pennington, said Naomi’s effort in the offseason has really paid off this season.
“She has been awesome for us this year. She has really gained some confidence and just ran with it,” Pennington said. “She is a little spark of electricity now. When she is up to bat, we are like, ‘Yes, Kiley is back up to bat.’”
Pennington and Naomi have locked down the left side of the infield, but they both had troubles batting last year. After a lot of work in the offseason, Pennington said the duo has improved a lot, with the Sand Springs native second on the team in average and tied with Naomi for the home run lead.
“I think me and her are very similar in our hitting,” Pennington said. “We struggle with pulling the ball a lot and swinging too hard. We both really worked hard on staying in the middle of the field and that is what she has done well on and using the whole field to her advantage.It has paid off for her and I hope it continues throughout the season.”
As for the team as a whole, OSU (6-3) has some work to do, Gajewski said, but he would rather peak at the end of the season than in February.
The No. 14 Cowgirls’ three losses are to No. 19 Missouri and two games against No. 7 Louisiana State, with OSU leading in a pair of games late before Gajewski said some mental lapses gave up the lead.
“Well, we have got to get better. We gave a game away (against Missouri),” Gajewski said. “That was probably the biggest thing I took away from that was we were in total control of a game and really had some brain farts that we had lack of focus and concentration that let that one get away from having a perfect record weekend. We have got some things we need to shore up.”
Gajewski attributed some of the problems to integrating freshman Karli Petty at second base – where Madi Sue Montgomery held down the fort for four years – and having Georgia transfer Alysen Febrey at first base, a position she hasn’t played in a few years.
But with the way Pennington and Naomi are locking down the left side, Gajewski has a feeling when Petty and Febrey get in a groove, the infield will be spectacular.
In the circle, Gajewski is liking what pitching coach John Bargfeldt is doing with his rotation of Carrie Eberle, Logan Simunek and Kelly Maxwell. Eberle, a Virginia Tech transfer, was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after her performance in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational last weekend.
Eberle leads the team with a 0.75 earned run average and boasts a 3-1 record. She said she is feeling confident in her ability out there, but needs to cut down on the amount of walks she is allowing. Luckily, she said, her defense is good enough to keep her out of jams.
“I don’t have to worry about anything happening too much, but if a mistake does happen, they usually make up for it with a fancy double play or something,” Eberle said. “It is really nice to help me have confidence to not have to throw the perfect pitch every time.”
OSU will try to keep up the momentum and go for its first perfect weekend of the year. It will face off against Mississippi and No. 10 Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday, with two games against Alabama-Birmingham and the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday.
“I don’t know if you could draw it up any better,” Gajewski said. “We have already faced some good teams and we will then go face some more good teams this weekend. There are no breaks, that is for sure. It is nothing new, but it is the best recipe there at the very end."
