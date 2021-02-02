A three-game skid last month seems like the distant past for the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team.
The Cowgirls put that losing skid, which ended their unbeaten streak to begin conference play, behind them with four-straight wins. The latest of those came Tuesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena in their second contest against Kansas in four days.
After a slow start, the Cowgirls pulled away for another blowout win over the Jayhawks. OSU won, 82-55, earning an average margin of victory of 25.5 over the Jayhawks in their two contests.
“The same tale as the first game we played them,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “We started slow – about the identical score – and got going a little better in the second quarter, and then had another great second half. We’ve got to figure out that first quarter. If we can figure that out, I think we’ve got a chance to be a good ball club.”
Tuesday’s games had some deja vu vibes for the Cowgirls as they fell behind 14-10 after the first quarter. They had open shots, but they weren’t falling early.
OSU scored eight points in the first quarter Saturday. It was an all too familiar feeling for the Cowgirls, and they know it’s something they have to improve moving forward.
“I don’t know what it is about first quarters, but we don’t get along,” OSU senior Natasha Mack said. “We just stuck together, kept working as a team, kept sharing the ball and kept taking care of each other.”
Kansas (6-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12 Conference) led 16-12 early in the second quarter before OSU went on an 8-0 run, sparked by a 3-pointer from freshman Lauren Fields. Both teams played back and forth for the next several minutes, and KU last led 26-23 before OSU closed the half with an 8-0 run – sparked by another 3 from Fields.
The Cowgirls (13-5, 9-3) blew the game open in the third quarter. They used runs of 6-0 and 11-0 to take a 50-30 lead late in the quarter. One big reason was eight points for freshman Lexy Keys, who set a new career high in points.
The Tahlequah native scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, surpassing her previous high of 16, which she scored against West Virginia earlier this season.
Keys caught fire from 3-point range in the second half. She sank 4 of 5 from behind the arc in the second half.
Keys hadn’t scored in double figures in the five previous games. She had made only 5 of 20 from 3-point range during that stretch.
She was happy to sink some shots Tuesday and gain some confidence.
“I know my job is to shoot 3s,” Keys said. “I know during a game, if I’m in rhythm, I have a good chance of it going in, but I haven’t been very confident in my shot lately. It was good to get my confidence back a little bit.
“… I’ve been staying after practice and working on it. Some of my teammates have been rebounding for me and shooting with me.”
Mack was also happy for the freshman she nicknamed “Slim.”
“She was shooting the ball,” Mack said. “… I was so hyped.”
Mack also scored 19 points in the victory. She also grabbed 19 rebounds to record her 12th double-double of the season. It also marked the fourth-consecutive game in which she’s earned a double-double.
“Nineteen points, 19 rebounds,” Littell said. “Wow. Incredible night.”
Junior Ja’Mee Asberry also scored in double figures with 15 points. The OSU point guard also dished eight assists and committed no turnovers.
The Cowgirls will be back at home to cap off an OSU basketball doubleheader. They will host Bedlam rival Oklahoma at 7 p.m. in GIA.
“We take it game by game,” Mack said. “We’re going to enjoy this victory, but tomorrow we’ve got to get back and go to work.”
