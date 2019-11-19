Something about second halves causes the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team to flip the switch.
After a big final two quarters in Oklahoma State’s victory against Tulsa last Wednesday, the Cowgirls continued the theme in their 70-52 victory against Idaho State in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday night.
OSU led by six at the half, but the Bengals cut the lead down to a one-score game in the third quarter. The Cowgirls outscored Idaho State by nine in the fourth quarter, though, to solidify the win.
Junior forward Natasha Mack led the way and recorded her third double-double in OSU’s first four games with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Vivian Gray scored 17 points, and Lauren Fields added 13. Mack is establishing herself as another top scoring option on the team to pair with Gray, and she also takes pride in her work on the boards.
“When I get the ball, I’m told to go to work,” Mack said. “... But I continue to go hard in rebounding. Every rebound is mine.”
Idaho State hung with OSU until the fourth quarter, and even caused the Cowgirls to call a few timeouts to regroup through the game. OSU coach Jim Littell applauded the Bengals in the way they pushed the Cowgirls.
“We played a really good basketball team tonight,” Littell said. “... It was one of those grind-it-out games and I’m happy to get out of it with a win.”
OSU (4-0) started out hot, jumping out to an 8-0 lead within the first few minutes of the game. Idaho State needed a timeout midway through the first quarter to adjust and score its first bucket. With a 17-11 lead after the first, everything was working for the Cowgirls, but regression soon hit.
In the second quarter, the Bengals (2-1) clawed back in after a few 3-pointers from sophomore guard Callie Bourne, and OSU had a game on its hands all of a sudden.
The Cowgirls led 30-24 at the half, but they needed a spark down the stretch to lock up the victory. Littell’s team has shown vulnerability in the first half early in the season and did so again on Tuesday.
“I think that’s a nice way of saying we’re really bad in the first half,” Littell said. “... We gotta play for 40 minutes and have good first quarters and good second quarters.”
After a back-and-forth third quarter, OSU bowed up and turned it on in the final 10 minutes. The Cowgirls utilized its press defense to cause chaos for the Bengal offense and was able to convert shots on the offensive end. OSU shot 43 percent in the final quarter, which was enough to lock up the victory.
Although the Cowgirls won their fourth-straight game to open the year, there were still red flags in a few areas. They missed 13 free throws, and the smaller Idaho State squad was able to outrebound OSU.
“I think our group knows we didn’t play as well as we’re capable of playing,” Littell said. “We gotta make sure we have energy for every game because that’s what this team is about.”
Despite some deficiencies that will need to be worked on, OSU maintained its undefeated record as it heads into another nonconference game on Saturday against Rice.
“We gotta fix some things right now but it’s nice to be 4-0,” Littell said.
