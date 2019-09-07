The 2019 season began in a rough way for the Coyle High football team.
Coyle fell in a lopsided loss to a Pioneer-Pleasant Vale team it crushed a year ago. On Friday night, Pioneer won 48-20 – a year after Coyle won 38-14 to begin the season.
Coyle coach Shane Weathers did have some positive thoughts about the loss the morning after the game.
“We came out of the gates pretty quickly and played pretty well,” Weathers said. “We made a lot of mistakes, but we had a lot of good effort. We played pretty well for the first game, but I think we don’t have enough players to play in this type of heat. It kind of got to us. We’ve just got to get in better shape.”
Weathers added there were plenty of things to improve upon moving forward.
“We had some penalties, and we can fix all of those things,” Weathers said. “I think we missed a few assignments on blocking, and those can be corrected. The missed tackles on defense – we can definitely sure that up.”
Coyle fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter, but that ballooned to 32-0 at halftime. The Bluejackets’ offense was able to put points on the scoreboard in the third quarter with its first touchdown of the season. They added two more in the fourth quarter.
Both Phillip Cummings and Kenan Whiteside played quarterback for the Bluejackets, but only Cummings threw a pass. He was 1 of 2 for 3 yards and an interception.
“I thought they played pretty well,” Weathers said. “They both have a unique style. Kenan does a pretty good job with his feet. Phillip is a little bit older and a bit calmer. I thought they both played pretty well.”
Both quarterbacks did score a rushing touchdown. Tailback Damon Caine accounted for the majority of the Coyle offense. He carried the ball 19 times for 223 yards and a touchdown.
“That was our bright spot for the night,” Weathers said. “He had a good night.”
Coyle will play Friday at Burl McGee Field in Yale. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Cushing drops close opener
After a sluggish first half, the Cushing High football team nearly rallied to victory against Bristow.
Trailing by three points, Cushing’s offense took over with just under a minute remaining in the game. The Tigers were unable to tie the game or take the lead, losing the season opener 19-16.
“They truly believe they’re never out of a football game regardless of the score,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “We dug a hole in the first half. We came out of halftime and played extremely physical football, which is promising.”
Bristow led 19-0 at halftime before Cushing rallied. Despite the loss, Morgan had positive things to say about his team.
“I’m really happy with how the second half was played,” Morgan said. “We kind of challenged ourselves mentally and physically at halftime and played a really good second half. It was a good first game and it will make us better, but we’ve got to start faster.
“Give Bristow credit. They’re a very talented football team. They came out and did some good things early on. We’ve got to take it upon ourselves as players and coaches to play better from the jump. That’s going to be our challenge for Week 2.”
The Tigers will host Highway 33 rival Perkins-Tryon at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside the friendly confines of O’Dell Field.
