Brendon Evers suddenly threw himself into the path of the football, diving on the turf as he broke up Gerry Bohanon’s pass.
Late in the game, Baylor decided to go for it on fourth and four, but Oklahoma State’s defenders used a multipronged attack to quickly foil the Bears’ plan and maintain a lead. First, defensive end Tyler Lacy matched up one-on-one with his Baylor opponent while simultaneously shuffling toward junior quarterback Bohanon, giving him no choice but to venture out of the pocket.
Then supersenior linebacker Devin Harper barreled toward Bohanon, running him toward the sideline and forcing him to make a hasty throw. When he launched a pass toward Abram Smith, defensive tackle Evers approached at the right moment, putting a bow on the high-octane defensive sequence as he knocked the ball to the ground.
The Cowboy defense stifled Baylor through much of the game, leading OSU to a 24-14 victory on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
For the first time since 2015, the No. 19 Cowboys are 5-0, and they started Big 12 Conference play with back-to-back wins that spoiled their opponents’ undefeated records.
The No. 21 Bears scored 42.75 points per game through their first four matchups, but OSU’s defense decreased Baylor’s efficiency, giving up 28.75 points fewer than the average and holding the Bears to only six first-half rushing yards.
“We don’t flinch,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “We’re gonna go out and stop them, and there’s no hesitation.”
Knowles said his son recently shared a quote with him that reads, “Pressure is a privilege because it’s earned.” The words were credited to Billie Jean King, and though Knowles couldn’t verify the attribution, he could see how OSU’s defense embraced the quote’s meaning.
In high-pressure moments, the Cowboys refused to crumble. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders threw three interceptions, but the defense rescued the Cowboys every time, escaping each drive without surrendering points.
“They had their backs against the wall again, more than what they deserve,” coach Mike Gundy said. “And that’s happened to them several times this year. ...They really present a great body language and attitude, and don’t worry about what happened and just go out and play.”
Later in the game, the Cowboys had to curb Baylor’s momentum after giving up two touchdowns: one in the third quarter when Smith bolted 55 yards into the end zone on fourth and two, and another when Bohanon’s 1-yard touchdown rush cut OSU’s lead to 17-14 with 12:04 left.
The next time Baylor (4-1, 2-1) had the ball, the Cowboys responded with three straight stops before ending the drive with Evers’ fourth-down pass breakup at Baylor’s 36-yardline. OSU also wasted no time pushing the Bears off the field on their next possession, forcing a three-and-out and giving up only six yards for the second drive in a row.
With the football back in their hands, the Cowboys added some security as Jaylen Warren rushed four yards into the end zone, extending their lead to 24-14. The defense made a final big play as freshman edge rusher Collin Oliver sacked Bohanon, sealing the win.
Once again, the Cowboys squeezed out a victory after experiencing highs and lows on offense. Warren provided his usual power on the ground, rushing for 125 yards on a career-high 36 carries. Tay Martin led OSU’s receivers with 108 yards, and Rashod Owens scored his first career touchdown, pulling down a precisely-aimed 32-yard pass from Sanders in the end zone. After Owens’ catch, the Cowboys led 14-0, but it was a low score for a first half in which OSU racked up 256 yards of offense.
Sanders went 13 for 23 and threw for 182 yards. He supplemented Warren’s run game with 76 yards, but his three picks put the Cowboys in tricky situations. Although two of the interceptions set the Bears up in OSU territory, the Cowboy defense somehow sent Baylor backward, avoiding defeat.
Next, the Cowboys have a bye week before facing Texas on Oct. 16 in Austin. Gundy said he expects the defense to face tougher challenges as the season continues, but senior cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse welcomes high-pressure situations.
“I don’t think it takes a toll on us,” Bernard-Converse said. “I think it definitely increases our confidence because that’s what (Knowles) tells us all the time, so we get constantly put in these situations, we keep coming out on top. We just keep building off of this success.”
