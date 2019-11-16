The day started with backup quarterback Dru Brown getting recognized by the Oklahoma State coaching staff, and ended with him getting an opportunity to play.
Brown was elected to be one of the offensive captains for Saturday’s game against Kansas despite being a backup – and having played minimal minutes in just three games this season.
“Throughout this year, I’ve had a lot of time to think and observe, and the way I wanted to be remembered is just as a good dude and a good leader,” Brown said following OSU’s 31-13 victory. “The fact that they named me captain meant a lot to me, considering that’s really how I’m trying to leave here – as a good dude to the guys and the coaches.”
But as destiny would have it, he would also get a chance to play in the same game he was the captain.
With Oklahoma State holding a firm grip on the game, starter Spencer Sanders banged up his throwing hand on several occasions – with his first pass attempt after the last hit being wild. So Cowboy coach Mike Gundy elected to swap out his redshirt freshman quarterback with Oklahoma State holding a 24-0 lead halfway through the third quarter – receiving a loud ovation from the OSU fan base.
“It was precautionary,” Gundy said. “With where we were, plus we’d needed to play Dru – we just hadn’t had the opportunity. So it worked out well for us to get him into the game.”
The veteran backup who transferred from Hawaii with one year of eligibility squashed any reservations of a possible Kansas comeback with Sanders sidelined.
Brown led a six play, 74-yard scoring drive that took just over three minutes off the clock.He hooked up with redshirt junior Dillon Stoner on a 43-yard touchdown strike – with Stoner burning the Jayhawk defender and only needing a pass that he could run under to score his second touchdown of the day.
“It was awesome,” Stoner said. “I almost took him and myself out on the celebration. I’m just so happy for him.”
It was the second pass by Brown on the drive, with the other going for 21 yards on a pass to running back Chuba Hubbard. Brown would get a couple more chances before the Cowboys just tried to milk out the remainder of the clock, finishing the game completing 3 of 5 passes for 70 yards.
“It was a lot of fun to get out there and play with the guys,” Brown said. “… Throwing a touchdown feels pretty good in general, but the fact that it was to one of your best friends – he took me in when I got here and showed me the ropes, along with a couple of other guys – it was really cool to see him run under that one.”
Special teams woes arise
Oklahoma State couldn’t help itself Saturday.
With one of the worst special teams in the Big 12 Conference across the field in Kansas, the Cowboys showed they too could be bad.
“Punters and kickers today for us weren’t very good,” Gundy said. “We didn’t punt very well, we didn’t kick very well. Sometimes they don’t play as good, and it’s more recognizable because it’s just them.”
Freshman punter Tom Hutton continued his wobbly first season as a 29-year-old from Australia. He had five kicks, averaging just 30.4 yards per punt – though did place two inside the 20-yard line.
But it was senior placekicker Matt Ammendola, who had missed his first field goal of the season the last time out against TCU, that truly shocked the fans and coaches.
Ammendola missed three of his four field goal attempts, including a chip shot from 26 yards.
“I have all the confidence in the world in Ammendola, but he missed two kicks that have been pretty routine for him this year,” Gundy said. “And even the long one (from 48 yards) had plenty of distance, he just missed the kick. He’s had better days, and I would guess he’ll come back and have good days from here on out.”
Sanders tries to hurdle again
It wasn’t as pretty as the season opener when Spencer Sanders hurdled an Oregon State defender along the sideline.
Against Kansas, Sanders tried to do it again, and this time the defender squashed it out – faking a dive for a tackle and coming up and meeting Sanders for a mid-air collision.
“I saw him kind of chop his feet, and I thought he was going to dive at me knees – and that stuff just really irritates me,” Sanders said. “So I was like, ‘If you’re going to go under me, I’m going to go over you.’ But it didn’t work that way, he stayed up. It worked because I got the first down, but it was not comfortable.”
The first time he did it, his teammates addressed his decision to take a leap of faith against a defender with Gundy saying he wouldn’t address it with his young quarterback. On Saturday, both Gundy and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson decided to reverse course.
“It’s hard to put yourself in that position, because there is no scenario where Sean Gleeson was ever hurdling anybody,” Gleeson said. “But we did talk about it after. He’s just got to be careful about the way he’s finishing runs.”
