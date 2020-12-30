Dunn takes credit for decision to sit Wallace

Kasey Dunn took responsibility for sitting Tylan Wallace during the second half of Tuesday’s Cheez-It Bowl.
The Oklahoma State offensive coordinator was asked if he was involved in the discussion about how much his star senior wide receiver would play in his final college game. Dunn didn’t dodge the question, and instead said he talked to Wallace about the game plan.
“Oh, 100 percent. I told the guys before the game started, you know, over at the hotel, I said, ‘You know, I just want to get some younger guys in in the second half, and to be honest with you, Ty’s good,’” Dunn said. “He and his mom and everybody on his side of it, they see it, too.”
Wallace missed the Cowboys’ previous game at Baylor after leaving the field for what appeared to be a knee injury the week before at TCU. Thus, the bowl status for Wallace, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 season, was up in the air.
That was until Wallace announced he was returning for the Cheez-It Bowl. It would be his final game as a Cowboy.
Wallace caught three passes on the first drive of the game, two on the second drive and one on the third drive. All three of those drives came in the first quarter, but that would be it for Wallace’s production.
He finished the night with six receptions for 45 yards, surpassing 200 catches in his career. He became the fifth Cowboy with at least 200 receptions, joining Rashaun Woods, Justin Blackmon, James Washington and Hart Lee Dykes.
Yet, the talk during the bowl game was Wallace’s absence after halftime. It was first reported as a player decision, but Dunn took credit for it after the game.
“I want to protect that kid, for sure, you know, and I told him that early on when we were going into the Bowl,” Dunn said. “I said, ‘I’m going to protect you. I know you’ve got a future in this game.’ So, that’s 100 percent on me as far as who played and when. I told him before the game even started, before he even left the hotel, that I wanted to see Tay (Martin) in the second half and for Tylan to be prepared to sit that one out. Yeah, 100 percent on me.”
Presley nearly didn’t play in bowl game
Freshman wideout Brennan Presley was arguably the hero of the Cheez-It Bowl for the Cowboys, but he was close to not playing.
According to OSU coach Mike Gundy, the Bixby native had a “pretty significant” injury in the Baylor game, and the type of injury that sidelines players for a few weeks. Presley was advised by his coaches to not play in the bowl game, but decided a week later he wanted to be on the field with his teammates in Orlando, Florida.
“It was just one of those things that you pick up in practice and so I took some time off,” Presley said. “Actually, my first practice was I think Saturday, probably Saturday and Sunday. That was all.”
Not only did Presley play, but he set OSU records for a freshman in a bowl game with six receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns. He entered the game with one catch all season.
“Actually, after the touchdown where I stepped out – I was like, okay, this could be one of those nights,” Presley said. “But I was more focused on just cherishing the moment and everything that happened, whether I had a good game or not because you know like I said, Dillon (Stoner) and Landon (Wolf) and Tylan, they are like my best friends now, so like it was just cherishing those moments on the game, cherishing those moments in the game. Just give them a good send-off and not to think too much of myself but to get the win and celebrate after.”
Those three receivers taught Presley a lot this season, he said. They were important role models in his development during his first year on campus.
“I learned a lot. I learned how to be a leader,” Presley said. “I learned how to deal with teammates, how to do things the right way. Just being around all those guys, they really became like my best friends this year and they helped me with things on the field and off the field and teaching me stuff. And it’s genuine. It’s not something like they feel that they have to do. They are all great guys so they all genuinely want to see not only me but the other young guys, they want to see us do good.
“Their character and things is why this is a great program and why it will continue to be a great program, and I think I can do my due diligence to them by just carrying on what they did. It’s going to be a hard task to try and surpass them and just try to bring that energy and the leadership that they did, but you know, they gave me a great path and just gave me great tools to use for the younger guys coming up.”
