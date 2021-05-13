Austin Eckroat is the one remaining figure from the last time Oklahoma State men’s golf won a national championship.
And when he takes to Karsten Creek for the NCAA regional that runs Monday through Wednesday, it will be Eckroat's last time playing his home course as a Cowboy in a competitive setting.
The journey is coming full circle for the junior out of Edmond, who told the News Press he intends to turn professional at the conclusion of this postseason.
“The day the last putt goes in is whenever I’m turning pro,” Eckroat said. “So yeah, this is the last go-round.”
But the path to one last tournament at Karsten Creek didn’t start with the 2018 National Championship.
It goes further back than that.
As a freshman at Edmond North, with several teammates who also went on to join the OSU men’s golf program, Eckroat won the Class 6A state golf tournament – when it was annually hosted at Karsten Creek.
“That was kind of the coming out party for him as a junior golfer – when he won that over guys that came in to play for us,” Cowboy coach Alan Bratton said. “… He beat a quality field as a young freshman, so he’s got that. And then four years later, he’s part of our championship team here.
“Now, I guess three years after that, he’ll hopefully lead us to another regional championship.”
The junior – given that classification due to NCAA granting an extra year for spring sports last season due to the pandemic – is in a unique situation within the Cowboy program.
When Oklahoma State takes to the home course for the regional, he will be the only golfer who has played in the postseason while wearing the Swinging Pete logo. But he isn’t the only golfer on the roster with some form of championship experience.
Sophomore Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra does have some experience in the NCAA postseason as a member of the Wake Forest program in 2019. He was part of a starting five that lost to eventual-national champion Stanford in the quarterfinals of match play. Lopez-Chacarra lost his match by 3-and-1 decision to Isaiah Salinda, who had finished tied for sixth in the individual portion of the championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The pandemic last year prevented any of his teammates from getting a taste of the tournament.
Aman Gupta was an alternate on the 2019 squad that lost in the semifinals of the NCAA championship, but he spent that week walking the course and watching teammates.
So with Eckroat leading a roster in which 11 of the 13 golfers are either freshmen or sophomores, with Ferdinand Müller – a Marquette transfer – being the only other upperclassman, he has been the clear leader of the bunch.
That's something Bratton said was even the case in his younger years for the Cowboys.
But this year, Eckroat's been vocal in sharing the expectations and experiences of his journey at Oklahoma State.
He’s taken part in the match-play portion of the NCAA championships in each year the postseason was held, and felt the highs of winning a national title and the low of losing in the semifinals.
“He brings the team together, he’s not a selfish kid in any way,” Bratton said. “He’s as good of a team guy as you’ll find, and he takes a lot of pride in that. … He’s done a great job of passing on to the younger guys what that looks like, and what they can expect. He’s been a wonderful leader in that way.”
While there isn’t expected to be near the crowd of Cowboy fans for the regional as there was when Eckroat and his teammates marched to the national title in 2018, he’s still hopeful that his last competition at Karsten Creek will be able to capture even a portion of atmosphere created three years go. And it will be up to fans to try to bring that, as it will be free for fans to attend the regional tournament.
“That would be awesome,” Eckroat said. “… Most of the times, really the only people that are cheering for you – other than those who are just hoping for a good shot to clap at – but people living and dying by each shot are your parents and your family.
“Whenever you’re playing in Stillwater, in front of those Oklahoma State fans, it was insane. You’d really fell that those people were extremely excited for you, and they wanted it for themselves. They wanted us to win because they were big OSU fans, and that’s a cool experience.”
Bratton said Eckroat will be joined by the same guys who took part in OSU’s 11th Big 12 Conference championship in late April.
Along with Eckroat and Lopez-Chacarra will be freshman Bo Jin – who finished tied for second at the conference tournament – as well as sophomore Gupta and freshman Jonas Baumgartner, with freshman Brian Stark serving as the alternate.
The Cowboys, the top seed in the regional, will tee off with the first groupings at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The top teams in the standings each day will be the first out of the box.
