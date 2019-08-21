Oklahoma State has one of the best wide receiving corps in the country – ranked No. 8 in Division I by Athlon Sports – but that didn’t keep receivers coach Kasey Dunn from wanting to add something following the spring season.
Stillwater has become a destination, of sorts, for graduate transfers in recent years. But the bulk of those players had been on the defensive side – until quarterback Dru Brown a year ago.
That changed again back in April when Jordan McCray, a two-year starter at South Alabama, made a decision to transfer. Originally, he was going to transfer to UNLV, until a team he had faced each of the past two years expressed interest. Now he’s at OSU.
“It has been nice, and it has been a real benefit to us and a pleasure to have on our team. He's a great fit,” Dunn said. “I can't say enough good things about him, and that's from everybody in the organization. Everybody really likes Jordan McCray, and he's bringing a lot of good things to the table.”
At 6-foot-6, 187 pounds, McCray has been lumped in with the “basketball team” – as Cowboy coach Mike Gundy refers to them – that will play the X-receiver position – along with Patrick McKaufman and C.J. Moore – opposite star receiver Tylan Wallace.
While McCray – who is not available to the media due to a program rule not allowing access to first-year players – is new to the OSU system, its the experience he has that is making him a viable option for playing time at a spot where Wallace is the only X-receiver with any significant playing time.
“We don’t know what we’re going to get there, because none of those guys have played,” Gundy said.
McCray’s numbers at South Alabama aren’t staggering, but neither were the numbers of the quarterbacks for the Panthers.
Last season, McCray hauled in 29 catches for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Those touchdowns accounted for 20 percent of the passing touchdowns by South Alabama last year with three quarterbacks combing for 19 touchdowns – and averaging just 203 yards passing per game.
In last year’s matchup between OSU and South Alabama in Boone Pickens Stadium, the Panthers passed for just 136 yards against an OSU defense that finished the 2018 season giving up over 200 yards passing in eight games last season. The only offense that passed for fewer yards than South Alabama against OSU was Kansas State.
In that contest at BPS, McCray had three catches for 19 yards. He also drew a pass interference call against A.J. Green, widely considered OSU’s top cornerback who led the Big 12 in forced incompletions last year according to Pro Football Focus.
“He is very smart, and he has been around a little bit,” Dunn said. “He has played against major college football teams and has two years of game day experience as a starter, and it shows.”
Even though McCray is just going to be spending one year on the Oklahoma State roster, he’s already left an impression on the Cowboy players who have been in Stillwater for a few years.
“This summer, he came in early, worked hard to understand the playbook and fits in well,” redshirt junior receiver Landon Wolf said. “We spent a lot of time this summer just hanging out, and doing extra work on the field. I just respect Jordan like crazy – and I think everybody respects Jordan – and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year.”
